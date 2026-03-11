Taranjit Singh Sandhu to take oath as Delhi’s 23rd Lieutenant Governor today

New Delhi, March 11 (IANS) Newly appointed Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, will take the oath of office and secrecy on Wednesday.

The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled to be held at 1:30 pm at Lok Niwas, where the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court will administer the oath, formally appointing him as the 23rd Lieutenant Governor of the national capital.

Outgoing Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has been appointed as the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh and is set to assume charge on Friday.

Taranjit Singh Sandhu is a former Indian diplomat who served as India's Ambassador to the US from February 2020 to January 31, 2024.

Sandhu, who joined the Indian Foreign Service (IFS) in 1988, is credited with playing a key role in opening the Indian Embassy in Ukraine.

He served as the head of the political and administration wing at the Indian Embassy in Ukraine.

From serving as First Secretary at the Indian Embassy in Washington, to Consul General of India in Frankfurt, and Deputy Chief of Mission at the Embassy of India in Washington D.C., Sandhu held several key diplomatic assignments during his career spanning more than three-and-a-half decades.

After retiring from the IFS, Sandhu joined the Bharatiya Janata Party months before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The BJP fielded Sandhu as its Lok Sabha candidate from Amritsar against Congress leader Gurjit Singh Aujla.

Taranjit Singh Sandhu graduated with a Bachelor of Arts (BA) from St. Stephen's College at Delhi, and later completed his Master of Arts (MA) from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), New Delhi.

Delhi's current L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena has been appointed as Ladakh's L-G in place of Kavinder Gupta, who has been named Himachal Pradesh Governor.

The above appointments will take effect from the dates they will assume charge of their respective offices, the statement from Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

