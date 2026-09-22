Council of Ministers to hold 2-day Chintan Shivir on Viksit Bharat@2047 from September 23

New Delhi, Sep 22 (IANS) The Council of Ministers will meet on September 23 and 24 for a Chintan Shivir focused on advancing the government's Viksit Bharat@2047 agenda, with discussions expected to centre on reviewing achievements, evaluating ongoing work across ministries and charting the next phase of reforms and policy priorities.

According to government sources, the gathering will be a formal meeting of the Council of Ministers and will serve as a platform for stocktaking as well as long-term planning.

The discussions will review work currently underway across different arms of the government while identifying fresh ideas, governance reforms and strategic priorities required to achieve the vision of a developed India by 2047.

The Viksit Bharat exercise has been in progress since 2021, when ten Sectoral Groups of Secretaries were constituted to prepare the Vision@2047 document along with short-term and long-term roadmaps.

The exercise was supported by extensive consultations with stakeholders from various sectors to shape a comprehensive national development strategy.

Since the launch of the initiative, eight presentations and discussions on different aspects of Viksit Bharat@2047 have already been held before the Council of Ministers.

The upcoming Chintan Shivir is expected to build on those deliberations and take the process to the next stage.

The meeting will bring together the work being undertaken by the Groups of Secretaries, various ministries and departments, the Cabinet Secretariat and NITI Aayog.

Discussions are expected to cover a broad range of governance priorities, including reforms, ease of living measures, reduction of regulatory compliances and initiatives aimed at improving public service delivery.

Government sources indicated that the September 23-24 exercise is part of a continuing process rather than a standalone event. Following the two rounds of discussions scheduled this week, additional rounds of deliberations are expected to be organised in the coming days as the government intensifies efforts to refine and implement its roadmap for Viksit Bharat@2047.

The Chintan Shivir is expected to help align different ministries and departments around common objectives while accelerating policy measures and reforms deemed necessary to achieve India's long-term development goals over the next two decades.

--IANS

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