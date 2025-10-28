Tanya Maniktala to star alongside Rajkummar Rao in Aditya Nimbalkar's next film

Mumbai, Oct 28 (IANS) Actress Tanya Maniktala will be seen starring alongside actor Rajkummar Rao in filmmaker Aditya Nimbalkar’s upcoming film, rooted in the realities of India’s education system.

A source close to the development told IANS: “This film is deeply personal for everyone involved. Aditya has approached the subject with remarkable depth, and both Rajkummar and Tanya bring incredible depth to their parts.”

“Tanya’s character, in particular, reflects the voice of many young Indians who are navigating the expectations and realities of a demanding system.”

The film, written and directed by Aditya Nimbalkar, takes a hard look at the academic pressures, emotional struggles, and systemic challenges faced by students and educators alike.

Tanya will next be seen in Paan Parda Zarda. The show is set in the gritty underbelly of the gangster world, Paan Parda Zarda promises a powerful narrative driven by layered characters, intense drama, and high-stakes action.

The show also stars Priyanshu Painyuli, Sushant Singh, Rajesh Tailang, and Manu Rishi. “Paan Parda Zarda” is set against the backdrop of illegal opium smuggling in central India.

Tanya made her acting debut in 2018 with School Days. In 2020, she portrayed Lata Mehra in A Suitable Boy alongside Ishaan Khattar, which proved to be a major turning point in her career.

In 2021, she appeared in Netflix's Feels Like Ishq opposite Skand Thakur and in Chutzpah alongside Varun Sharma. She also appeared in Netflix's How To Fall In Love opposite Ayush Mehra. The actress made her Hindi film debut with Mumbaikar alongside Vijay Sethupathi and Vikrant Massey.

Tanya also acted in Tooth Pari opposite Shantanu Maheshwari along with the web series P.I. Meena and Flames Season 3. In 2024, she played Tulika in her second film, Kill, inspired by a train robbery experienced by Bhat in 1995. The film also stars Lakshya Lalwani and Raghav Juyal.

