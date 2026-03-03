Nia Sharma says one night of partying costs her ‘two days of body ache’

Mumbai, March 3 (IANS) Actress Nia Sharma took a lighthearted dig at herself after a night of partying left her dealing with “two days of severe body ache and exertion.”

Sharing her candid confession on Instagram, the actress quipped about “rising from the ashes again,” turning her post-party struggles into a fun moment.

She took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a makeup-free selfie of herself sitting next to a window with the sunrays gently falling on her skin and adding a golden glow.

“One night of partying and two days of severe body ache and exertion! Rising from ashes again!” she wrote as the caption.

On the work front, Nia is currently seen as a mischief-maker in the youth-based reality show Splitsvilla X6.

MTV Splitsvilla is a dating reality show that airs on MTV India. Since January 2026, the sixteenth season has been hosted by Sunny Leone and Karan Kundrra.

The show follows young men and women as they compete to secure a place in Splitsvilla, a villa where they are cut off from the real world. Participants compete in tasks to remain in the competition and mingle with their fellow contestants to find love. In the end, a pair is crowned the winners of Splitsvilla.

She had recently shared some BTS moments from the show and said that “almost dropped a tear” while posting the pictures on the photo-sharing app.

Talking about Nia, is also known for her roles in ‘Behenein’, 'Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai’.‘Meri Durga’, ‘Kaali - Ek Agnipariksha’. In 2020, she participated in ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made in India’ and emerged as the winner. Nia has also worked in web series like ‘Twisted’, and ‘Jamai 2.0’.

The actress is also back on the sets of the new edition of “Laughter Chefs Fun Unlimited.”

--IANS

dc/