Yo Yo Honey Singh is ‘safe’ in Dubai, says he’s ‘working’ amid West Asia tensions

Mumbai, March 3 (IANS) Amid escalating tensions in West Asia, rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh has assured that he is safe in Dubai and continuing with his work commitments.

The singer took to Instagram to share his whereabouts, stating that he is “safe” and currently “working.”

Honey Singh, whose real name is Hirdesh Singh, posted a video on Instagram from his studio.

For the caption, he wrote: “We safe in dubai guys. Working.”

On Monday, Israeli warplanes carried out intensive airstrikes in Beirut's southern suburbs, hours after rockets were fired from Lebanese territory toward Israel, local television channel al-Jadeed reported.

The Israeli strikes targeted Dahieh, a Hezbollah stronghold in the southern suburbs of the Lebanese capital, prompting residents to flee their homes amid fears of further escalation, according to the report. Ambulances rushed to the affected areas to evacuate casualties. No official toll was immediately available, Xinhua news agency reported.

Lebanon's Hezbollah group said in a statement that it had launched rockets and drones toward Israel in retaliation for the Saturday killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in joint Israeli-US strikes on Iran.

On Sunday, The United Arab Emirates (UAE) advised Iran to "return to its senses" and deal with its neighbouring nations with reason and responsibility before the "circle of isolation and escalation widens".

Anwar Gargash, senior diplomatic advisor to UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, stated that Iran's attack against the Gulf states missed its target and has isolated Tehran at this critical moment.

Amid the ongoing tensions in West Asia, Abu Dhabi has reported that its air defences intercepted Iranian missiles and drones over the UAE territory, with debris causing injuries to two people in Dubai.

In February, Honey Singh had shared an update of himself from Mexico, after cartel violence and said that he was “safe in Mexico” and was flying back home.

“Thnk u guys for all ur concern! M safe in mexico just flying back home #harharmahadev,” he shared as an update.

