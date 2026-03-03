PM Modi leads nation in marking World Wildlife Day, reaffirms commitment to conservation

New Delhi, March 3 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday led the nation in marking World Wildlife Day, reaffirming India’s commitment to conservation, sustainable practices and the protection of natural habitats.

In a message posted on X, the Prime Minister highlighted the importance of preserving biodiversity and acknowledged the efforts of those working to safeguard wildlife.

“World Wildlife Day is about celebrating the incredible faunal diversity that enriches our planet and sustains our ecosystems. It is a day to acknowledge everyone working towards wildlife protection. We reaffirm our commitment to conservation, sustainable practices and protecting habitats so that our wildlife continues to thrive,” he wrote.

Highlighting the NDA government’s wildlife initiatives, the Prime Minister noted, "The NDA Government has undertaken numerous efforts for wildlife protection. This includes the setting up of the International Big Cat Alliance, an exceptional forum to share best practices with fellow nations. Other efforts include those aimed at protecting the Great Indian Bustard, Gharial, Sloth Bear and translocation of cheetahs."

PM Modi said: "We in India cherish the fact that we are home to some of the world’s most extraordinary wildlife. We are home to over 70% of the world’s tiger population. We have the largest population of the one-horned rhino, the maximum Asiatic elephants. India is the only place in the world where the majestic Asiatic lion thrives."

Echoing similar sentiments, Union Home Minister Amit Shah stressed India’s long-standing cultural ethos of coexistence with nature. “On World Wildlife Day, let us reaffirm Bharat’s timeless ethos of living in harmony with nature. From the majestic tiger to the smallest species, every life form sustains our ecological balance. May this day strengthen our resolve to protect and preserve wildlife for generations to come,” he posted.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also underlined the global significance of biodiversity conservation. “On World Wildlife Day, let us celebrate the incredible biodiversity that sustains our planet and inspires humanity. From forests to oceans, every species plays a vital role in maintaining nature’s balance. Protecting wildlife is not just a responsibility - it is our duty to future generations,” he said on X.

At the state level, leaders joined in extending greetings and reiterating their commitment to environmental protection.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasised the intrinsic link between wildlife and human survival. “Wildlife will be saved, only then will life be saved. Heartfelt greetings on World Wildlife Day to all citizens and residents of the state dedicated to nature conservation. Wildlife are invaluable components of biodiversity and ecological balance. Their conservation is not only about protecting nature, but also our responsibility towards a secure future for the coming generations,” he wrote. (Loosely translated from Hindi)

Similarly, J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha extended his wishes, calling for collective action. “Greetings on World Wildlife Day. It's an occasion to celebrate our planet’s rich diversity & renew our resolve for sustainable development and ecological protection. Let's work together to conserve wildlife, protect ecosystems & maintain harmony between human progress and nature,” he posted.

World Wildlife Day, observed annually on March 3, serves as a reminder of the urgent need to conserve biodiversity and promote sustainable development.

