TN Assembly polls: DMK's seat-sharing deadline for Cong ends today amid unresolved talks

Chennai, March 3 (IANS) The deadline set by the DMK for the Congress party to finalise the number of seats it will contest in the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections ends on Tuesday, intensifying speculation over the future of the alliance amid a continuing stalemate.

According to party sources, the DMK leadership has asked the Congress to communicate its final position within a fixed timeframe, as the ruling party is keen to wrap up seat-sharing arrangements and move ahead with campaign preparations.

With the clock ticking, uncertainty looms over whether the two allies will be able to bridge their differences.

In the 2021 Assembly elections, the Congress party was allotted 25 seats as part of the DMK-led front. Reports indicate that the DMK has decided to retain the same formula for the forthcoming polls, offering the Congress 25 Assembly constituencies once again. In addition, the ruling party is said to have agreed to provide one Rajya Sabha seat to the Congress as part of the broader alliance understanding.

However, the Congress party is reportedly demanding at least 35 Assembly seats this time, arguing that its organisational presence and electoral performance justify a larger share.

The party’s insistence on a higher number has led to a deadlock in negotiations over the past few days.

Sources within the DMK maintain that increasing the Congress quota would be difficult, especially as new parties have joined the alliance.

With multiple allies seeking representation, the ruling party is attempting to balance competing claims while ensuring that seat allocation remains strategically viable.

There are also indications that Congress may reassess its position in the alliance if its demand for 35 seats is not met, though no formal announcement has been made.

As the deadline expires, all eyes are on the leadership of both parties to see whether a compromise can be reached or whether the impasse will deepen, potentially reshaping the political equations ahead of the crucial Assembly election in Tamil Nadu.

