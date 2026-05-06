Tanushree Dutta claims encounter specialist Daya Nayak’s behaviour changed after Nana Patekar #MeToo row

Mumbai, May 6 (IANS) Actress Tanushree Dutta has once against raised concerns over her harassment, stating that her housing society in Mumbai’s Oshiwara area had cut off her kitchen water supply after she denied entry to unidentified workers without written communication or proper documentation.

However, it was in the comment section where the actress replied to a user about retired encounter specialist Daya Nayak, who lives in the same building and has ties with Nana Patekar. She claimed that he “became very strange towards” her after 2018, when she accused Nana Patekar of sexually harassing her on the sets of the 2009 film Horn 'Ok' Pleassss.

The Mumbai Court in 2025 had dismissed the sexual harassment case and related plea filed by Tanushree, who made her debut in Bollywood with the film Aashiq Banaya Aapne, against actor Nana Patekar.

Tanushree shared a long note on Instagram post, where she shared an “update” on her “living situation in the building society” she has called home for “approx the last 19 years” in Andheri West.

She mentioned that her “kitchen water supply has been cut off last 2 months and for last one year they repeatedly sent random men inside my home for never ending plumbing work.”

Tanshuree stated: “Staff keeps changing and so impossible to keep track of developments or complain. New staff is always unaware of old staff activity in past so no way to authenticate anything or follow up on past complaints. When conplaints are raised building management and supervisors stops responding and do not take calls.”

She added: “Same excuse of "leaking kitchen pipes" was given to access my home atleast 3 times for hours long plumbing work over the last one year. Work was officially compleete each time.”

However, recently Tanshuree stated that she “refused to let men come inside my home without proper procedure and email documentation.”

“Then they cut off my kitchen water supply for last two months. I've been managing somehow with great difficulty. No documentation, no proper procedure followed. Refusal to send official email detailing why kitchen water supply is cut off last two months. Refusal to put on email the nature of work being undertaken for clarity and records.”

She added: “This time they want to come with 4 random unknown men and do a civil work, breaking structural integrity of the kitchen ie break floor & tiles etc and make me pay for some of it. But they refused to send me an official email with all details of civil and plumbing work being undertaken and names of the men with IDs who will be sent for this contract work.”

Tanushree says she stays alone here.

“They are calling my family and pressurising them to allow these unknown men access to my home but refuse to follow proper procedure or email documentation. They say that unless I allow these unknown random men into my home without any proper procedure, they will not restart my kitchen water supply.”

The actres added: “P.s The last time I had a security breach at my home, the cop in uniform came alone without a female police officer, the male cop was video recording me & my home and asked me the price of my flat. Is this normal in Maharashtra?? Pls advice (sic).”

However, it was in the comment section that the actress mentioned Nana Patekar and Daya Nayak.

She replied to a user: “I think there are criminal organisations that are typically for hire for doing such things. Organusations that work under the radar but are connected with police, administration, politics and judiciary. Their methods are sophisticated and organised (sic).”

“They play it well, to make their victims look and sound unstable while they push the victims to a slow death.”

She said that “Nana Patekar and other Bollywood mafia members must be investigated because by and large all this started after #metoo.”

The actress said that she has long suspected links between those guys and some people in my building society who are star struck and are directly involved.

Talking about the encounter specialist, she wrote: “There's a cop called Daya Nayak that stays in my building, he has ties with Nana because Nana played him in a flop film. Daya was always responsive and polite whenever He met me at social gatherings because I had also done a film with Randeep Hooda on a similar subject. But after 2018 He became very strange towards me.”

Tanushree says she finds is “surprising” “that a cop can even afford a flat in this building society with their salary structure but thats besides the point. There are also several film Industry folks that own flats here. So not difficult to influence people like a building head secretary to bully me.”

She gave a passing mention to Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, who too has a flat next to her building.

“A lot has happened here that defies logic or explanation. Even Akshay Kumar owns a flat here next building, just saying fyi.”

“Thus proves that some of these high end hi- fi buildings can have stuff going on so dark and shady that one thinks maybe living in a village would be safer than here. Just coz they have money and fancy cars they think they are above general decent behavior (sic).”

--IANS

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