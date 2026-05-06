Jackky Bhagnani flaunts strong body as he showcases his mid-week pump

Mumbai, May 6 (IANS) Bollywood producer-actor Jackky Bhagnani has raised the bar for fitness as he showcased his “midweek pump” from the gym.

Sharing a motley of images from the gym, Jackky was seen working out with heavy weights for his chest and back exercise.

“Midweek pump hits different,” wrote Jackky as the caption for the images on Instagram.

In April, Jackky took everyone by surprise after he called his marriage with Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh a ‘situationship’. However, Rakul later shared a video and urged all to just 'laugh about and move on' from the statement.

She shared a fun video on her Instagram Stories where she can be seen mockingly scolding Jackky for making the controversial remark.

She was heard saying: "How many times have I told him that we are Millennials, there is no need to act like Gen Z."

Jackky insisted that he did not intend to make the statement and said: “I am sorry. But I did not mean it like that.”

Rakul then said: “I know, but the world needs to know. It's okay. Considering you guys are not stopping, we thought we would also have a laugh about it."

The text overlay read: "Hogaya AAP log ka bhi ab...laugh about it and move on..."

Rakul and Jackky announced that they were in a relationship in 2021. It was in 2024, when the two got married in Goa in an intimate ceremony.

Jackky made his debut with Kal Kissne Dekha, which was released in 2009. He was then seen in F.A.L.T.U. Ajab Gazabb Love, Rangrezz, Youngistaan, and Welcome To Karachi.

In 2016, he produced Sarbjit with his sister Deepshikha Deshmukh under the banner Pooja Entertainment.

He was last seen acting on the big screen in the 2018 film “Mitron” directed by Nitin Kakkar.

An official remake of the 2016 Telugu film Pelli Choopulu, it stars Vijay Devarakonda with Ritu Varma, Priyadarshi, and Abhay Bethiganti. The film showcases the journey of characters Jay and Avni as they walk through the path of finding themselves amidst their social and cultural backgrounds.

--IANS

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