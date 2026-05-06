'This is the version of Samson we've been wanting to see': Deep Dasgupta

New Delhi, May 6 (IANS) Former Indian cricketer Deep Dasgupta heaped praise on wicketkeeper batter Sanju Samson for his consistency and match-winning ability after his unbeaten 87 helped Chennai Super Kings (CSK) register a dominant 8-wicket win over Delhi Capitals (DC), saying this is the "best version of Samson" people have been wanting to see for a few years now.

Samson, who started IPL 2026 with three single-digit scores, turned things around from the next match and is now the top scorer of the team. He has so far scored 402 runs in ten innings at an average of 57.42 and a strike rate of 167.50.

According to Deep, things have changed since the T20 World Cup 2026, where he played match-winning knocks in the semi-final and final, and this is the best version of Samson that the cricket fraternity is seeing.

"This is the version of Sanju Samson we've been wanting to see for quite a few years now. So, every season you see a couple of those innings and go 'wow, what a player!' but then it would only end up being those couple of innings. But now, starting from the World Cup, he's been so consistent," he told ESPNCricinfo.

Propelled by a disciplined bowling effort that strangled the hosts on a tricky surface, CSK restricted DCto a modest 155 for 7. In response, Samson anchored the chase with his unbeaten 87 to ensure the visitors comfortably hunted down the target with 15 deliveries to spare.

"This is the only fifty he's got. Every time he goes past fifty, he gets a hundred, and he stays not out. Again, he does not stay out on 87, brilliant innings. It just seemed like he was playing on a different surface," he added.

Samson has played a big role in CSK's comeback to the playoff race in IPL 2026. With the help of his knocks, CSK are currently placed at the sixth position with 10 points in as many matches with five wins.

--IANS

sds/bc