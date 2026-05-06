Mahat Raghavendra pens touching note, recalling first meeting with late producer R B Choudary

Chennai, May 6 (IANS) Expressing his heartfelt condolences to the family of late producer R B Choudary, who passed away in a tragic car accident in Rajasthan on Tuesday, actor Mahat Raghavendra has now penned a heartfelt tribute to the late producer in which he has recalled his first meeting with him.

Taking to his social media timelines, Mahat Raghavendra wrote, "I’ll never forget the first day I walked into your office sir. You looked at me and asked,'How big a star do you want to become?'. I said, 'A really big star, sir.' And you smiled and said, 'No matter what happens, keep working hard. Stay consistent through failures & success. Ignore people who try to pull you down. Always keep your head high.'"

The actor further went on to recollect, "Thank you for believing in me, for taking care of me, and for giving me one of the biggest opportunities of my life.You gave chances to so many dreamers like me."

Calling producer R B Choudary a truly humble and kind soul and a legend forever, actor Mahat Raghavendra said that his passing away was a huge loss to the industry.

He ended the note saying, "My heartfelt condolences to the family. @actorjiiva @jithanramesh_official May God give them strength and peace during this difficult time."

Several stars from across film industries have been expressing shock and grief over the demise of producer R B Choudary, whose tragic demise has plunged the Tamil film industry in gloom. For the unaware, R B Choudary, through his production house Super Good Films, is known to have introduced several directors to the film industry.

Telugu Megastar Chiranjeevi, who took to his social media timelines to express his condolences, wrote, "Deeply heartbroken to hear about the sudden and tragic loss of Legendary producer R.B. Choudary garu. I have known him for many years and was recently associated with him on my film “𝐆𝐨𝐝 𝐅𝐚𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫” through Super Good Films. He has shaped the careers of many talented directors and actors and brought countless stories to life. His contribution to Indian cinema is beyond words. My heartfelt condolences to his family, strength to them in this unimaginable loss."

Malayalam actor and director Prithviraj, in his condolence message, said, "Rest in Peace Choudary sir."

Actor Vishal, in his condolence message, said, "Shocking to hear the news of the demise of the most prolific producer #RBChoudhary sir. Unable to digest this news in the midst of shoot. In a Loss of words. Life is so uncertain. One of the biggest production houses in India. May his soul rest in peace. My deepest condolences to Jiiva, Jithan Ramesh and Suresh and the entire family. May God give them strength to overcome this tragic loss. @JiivaOfficial @JithanRamesh."

For the unaware, producer R B Choudary died in a tragic car accident in Rajasthan on Tuesday. His mortal remains have been brought to Chennai and have been kept at his residence for his fans, friends and film industry professionals to pay their homage.

--IANS

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