Tannaz Irani recalls the crucial phase of living life on wheelchair, says she signed two shows in that state

Mumbai, June 26 (IANS) Popular Television and Bollywood Actress Tannaz Irani turned emotional as she opened up about one of the most challenging phases of her life.

Appearing on the reality show ‘Tum Ho Naa – Ghar Ki Superstar’, hosted by Rajeev Khandelwal, Tannaz spoke candidly about her health battle that eventually left her confined to a wheelchair.

During the conversation, Rajeev said, "Tannaz, your life has not been much easy. There was a time when you were on a wheelchair."

Recalling the difficult period, the actress shared, "Actually, there was a lot of pain in my left hip, actually my leg. I thought it was because of yoga. I thought I must have put on weight. So, the pain became bad. I started meeting all the doctors on this earth."

Tannaz further revealed that while she could initially walk despite the pain, her condition gradually deteriorated.

“At first, I was able to walk with pain. Then I started limping. There was a time when I was on a wheelchair. Because I couldn't even cross that much,” the actress said further also revealing that she couldn't even cross a small distance on her own.

Despite the physical and emotional challenges, the actress refused to give up.

Talking about her endurance and perseverance, Tanaaz said, “During this time, I never lost hope since the situation didn't change. But I signed two amazing shows. You won’t believe it Rajeev, I was even performing a character while walking with a stick. The universe trusted me again that ‘I am there. But the pain that you are enduring, it is for you.”

The actress further revealed that, “On 9th November, I had my full hip replacement operation. When you ask for anything with all your strength and positivity, I am telling you, the whole universe will be at your feet,” a turning point that changed her life.

For the uninitiated, on the professional front, the actress has been a part of the entertainment industry for almost three decades. She rose to fame with popular shows like ‘Do Aur Do Paanch,’ and ‘Badi Doooor Se Aaye Hai.’

She also has been a part of movies like Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, Hadh Kardi Aapne, 36 China Town and many more.

On the personal front, Tanaaz is married to actor Bhaktiyaar Irani and is blessed with two children.

–IANS

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