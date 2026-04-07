April 07, 2026 9:09 PM हिंदी

Tamim Iqbal replaces Aminul Islam as president of BCB ad-hoc panel

Tamim Iqbal replaces Aminul Islam as BCB president

New Delhi, April 7 (IANS) Former cricketer Tamim Iqbal has been appointed President of the ad-hoc committee of the Bangladesh Cricket Board’s (BCB) after the National Sports Council dissolved the existing board led by Aminul Islam. The move follows findings of irregularities in last year’s BCB elections, as highlighted by a government-appointed investigation panel.

The decision comes in the wake of a probe initiated by the sports ministry on March 11, when a five-member committee was tasked with examining allegations of manipulation, misconduct, and abuse of authority during the October 6 elections. The BCB had earlier objected to the formation of this panel, describing it as undue government interference in cricket administration.

At a media briefing, officials presented findings and confirmed that multiple discrepancies were identified in the electoral process. Aminul Ehsan, Director of Sports at the NSC, stated that the report had been shared with the International Cricket Council (ICC), along with details of the newly formed 11-member interim committee.

Concerns over the election process had surfaced even before the polls, with Tamim and several Dhaka-based club representatives alleging undue influence. Questions were also raised about Aminul Islam’s role, including claims that he had formally sought changes to councillor lists from certain regions. Additionally, Tamim had pointed out that the nomination deadlines had been extended twice, prompting him to withdraw from the race on October 1. Aminul, however, rejected all accusations on the eve of the election.

At 37, Tamim becomes the youngest individual to head the BCB in this capacity. He will lead an interim body that includes former national captain Minhajul Abedin and ex-international cricketer-turned-commentator Athar Ali Khan, alongside several other members from administrative and corporate backgrounds.

The developments come amid mounting instability within the board. Aminul Islam had recently asserted his intention to continue as president despite growing scrutiny. However, pressure from the sports ministry intensified following concerns over the legitimacy of the elections, Bangladesh’s absence from the latest T20 World Cup, and allegations of political bias within the board.

The situation has also seen a steady exodus of officials, with four directors stepping down last week, bringing the total number of resignations since January to six and further underlining the turmoil within Bangladesh cricket administration.

--IANS

vi/bsk/

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