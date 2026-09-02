September 02, 2026 3:29 PM हिंदी

CM Vijay announces withdrawal of cases filed against farmers, teachers during DMK era

CM Vijay announces withdrawal of cases filed against farmers, teachers during DMK era

Chennai, Sep 2 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu government has announced the withdrawal of all criminal cases registered against farmers and teachers who participated in peaceful protests between May 2021 and April 2026 in support of their livelihood, rights and other legitimate demands.

Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay announced the decision in the Legislative Assembly under Rule 110, describing it as an effort to protect democratic rights and rebuild trust between the government and ordinary citizens.

The order will cover cases filed against farmers who opposed the proposed State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu industrial estate in Tiruvannamalai district.

Cases registered during the prolonged agitation against the proposed greenfield airport at Parandur in Kancheepuram district will also be withdrawn.

Residents of Parandur and surrounding villages had organised sustained protests against the airport project, arguing that it would lead to the acquisition of fertile agricultural land, damage waterbodies and destroy traditional sources of income.

Several protesters were booked by the previous government during the agitation.

Some farmers were also detained under the Goondas Act, drawing criticism from political parties, civil society organisations and human rights activists.

The government said the cases would be withdrawn on humanitarian and democratic grounds, regardless of the legal provisions under which they had been registered. Necessary instructions would be issued to the departments and authorities concerned to begin the process of withdrawal.

Officials will examine the cases and complete the required legal formalities before applications are submitted to the appropriate courts.

The decision is expected to provide relief to farmers who have been making repeated appearances before courts and police authorities in connection with the protests.

The announcement also extends to teachers who took part in peaceful demonstrations during the five years.

Teachers’ associations had organised protests over issues relating to salaries, pensions, job security, regularisation of temporary employees, promotions and working conditions.

The government maintained that people should not be subjected to prolonged criminal proceedings merely for raising legitimate grievances through peaceful and democratic means.

CM Vijay said the administration recognised the right of farmers, teachers and other sections of society to express their concerns without fear of punitive action.

The move is likely to benefit hundreds of protesters across the state. The government said withdrawing the cases would strengthen democratic values, reduce unnecessary litigation and create a more constructive relationship between citizens and the administration.

--IANS

aal/dpb

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