Tamannaah Bhatia relives her childhood moment ‘in the middle of the night’

Mumbai, April 17 (IANS) Bollywood actress Tamannaah Bhatia shared a glimpse of her late-night routine, revealing how painting her nails in the middle of the night still reminds her of her childhood days.

Tamannaah took to her Instagram stories at 3.02 AM, where she shared a glimpse of her freshly painted nails.

Adding the time, the actress wrote: “Me painting my nails in the middle of the night is basically me from my childhood.”

The actress was recently seen in O'Romeo, a romantic action thriller directed by Vishal Bhardwaj. The film is based on the book Mafia Queens of Mumbai by Hussain Zaidi. The film stars Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Tamannaah Bhatia, Disha Patani and Farida Jalal, with Vikrant Massey in a special appearance.

The actress will next be seen in Vvan – Force of the Forrest with actor Sidharth Malhotra. The film is set to explore the cultural folklore genre.

‘Vvan’ is written by Arunabh Kumar, directed by Deepak Mishra and Arunabh Kumar, with DOP and Visual Director Manu Anand; and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Arunabh Kumar and Niraj Kothari. ‘Vvan’ is set to release in theatres this year.

‘Vvan’ was initially slated to release around the festival of Chhatt in 2025. However, it will hit the screens on May 15.

She has also been roped in for an upcoming horror film, “Ragini 3,” headlined by Shashanka Ghosh. The film also stars Aamir Khan’s son Junaid.

Ragini 3 is a gripping date night horror that promises thrills, humour, and edge-of-the-seat entertainment by Balaji Motion Pictures. With Shashanka Ghosh stepping in as director, Sahir Raza continues to be the creative force on the project.

Produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, Ragini 3 is already generating strong buzz. Further details about the project remain under wraps, but anticipation around this Date Night Horror continues to build.

--IANS

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