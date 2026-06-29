Talwiinder calls working with Akshay Kumar in 'Kyun' a 'memorable experience'

Mumbai, June 29 (IANS) Talwiinder called working with Akshay Kumar in the 'Kyun' track from the laughter ride 'Welcome To The Jungle' a 'memorable experience'.

Talking about 'Kyun', Talwiinder said, "When I first heard the idea, I knew it wasn't going to be a conventional Bollywood song. The challenge was to bring my sound into the world of Welcome without changing what people know me for."

Sharing his experience of working with Akshay, he went on to add, "Working with Akshay sir on this was an experience I'll always remember. I hope audiences enjoy the surprise as much as we enjoyed creating it."

'Kyun' marks Talwiinder's maiden Bollywood number, the lyrics for which have also been penned by him.

He has also composed the number, along with NDS, who has also mixed and mastered the track with Meggha Bali as the music supervisor.

Helmed by Ahmed Khan, 'Welcome To The Jungle' features one of Hindi cinema's biggest ensemble casts led by Akshay Kumar, along with Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Farida Jalal, Johny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Aftab Shivdasani, Mukesh Tiwari, Yashpal Sharma, Kiran Kumar, Zakir Hussain, Vindu Dara Singh, Urvashi Rautela, Hemant Pandey, Brijendra Kala, Feroze Khan (Arjun), Late Pankaj Dheer Ji, Puneet Issar, Sudesh Berry, Jeetu Verma, Vrihi Kodvara, Adityaa Singgh and Bhagya Bhanushali in crucial roles.

An Ahmed Khan entertainer, 'Welcome To The Jungle' is presented by A.A. Nadiadwala, Cape of Good Films, and Star Studio18 in association with Seeta Films and Rakesh Dang.

A Base Industries Group Production, the drama has been produced by Rakesh Dang and Vedant Vikaas Baali, with Firoz A. Nadiadwallah as the co-producer.

'Welcome To The Jungle' was released in the cinema halls on 26th June 2026

--IANS

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