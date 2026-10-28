Talks ongoing with Ukrainian govt to secure release of Indian national in custody: MEA

New Delhi, Oct 28 (IANS) India has been engaged in talks with the Ukrainian government to bring back an Indian national currently held in custody there, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Wednesday.

Addressing a bi-weekly media briefing in New Delhi on Wednesday, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that India has been making efforts to bring back Indian nationals serving in the Russian armed forces.

"Regarding Ukraine, talks are ongoing with the Ukrainian government concerning an Indian national who is in custody there. We are making efforts to bring him back to India. Consular visits have also been conducted to check on his well-being. As for Russia, I have previously shared the figures, based on the information available to us, regarding the number of Indian nationals still serving in the Russian armed forces. We are continuing our efforts to secure their early release," said Jaiswal when asked about the Indian national held in custody in Ukraine and Indians in Russia amid the ongoing conflict.

On the action taken by India in this regard, Jaiswal said, "We have issued several advisories on this in the past two years and action have been taken by law enforcement agencies against travel agents and other individuals, agents involved in the wrongdoing."

On October 9, Jaiswal said that around 259 Indian citizens were recruited in the Russian army, of whom 139 have been discharged through Indian government efforts and returned home, while discussions with Moscow are underway regarding the return of 69 others believed to still be with the Russian military.

“According to the information we have so far, we believe around 259 Indian citizens were recruited into the Russian Army. Out of these, we have been able to secure the discharge of 139 individuals who have returned home. Currently, we are in discussions with the Russian government regarding 69 people who we believe are still with the Russian military, seeking details about where they are and how they can be brought back..." said MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal while addressing a bi-weekly press briefing in New Delhi.

Asked whether India had figures for Indian nationals who had acquired Russian citizenship, Jaiswal said that the government did not have such data, as its records covered only Indian citizens.

“As for what you asked about whether we have figures on how many people have taken Russian citizenship, we don't have that data. We only have figures for those who are Indian citizens. If you want to know who has taken Russian citizenship, you will have to ask the Russian Embassy or their Ministry of Foreign Affairs based in Moscow,” he added

On September 30, the MEA urged Indian nationals to stay away from offers to join the Russian Army, warning that such recruitment posed a serious threat to their lives.

"We are continuing to see reports about Indian nationals recruited into the Russian armed forces. Government has on several occasions over the past two years, underlined the risks and dangers inherent in this course of action and advised Indian citizens from time to time to be cautious while pursuing job opportunities abroad and not get lured by any job offers from unverified individuals," the MEA mentioned in a statement.

"We have also come across numerous instances wherein individuals are willingly seeking out offers to join the Russian armed forces with an understanding that they would be able to avail concomitant monetary benefits, and later secure release by approaching the Indian Government. It is reiterated that this is a dangerous path and is strongly discouraged by the Government," it added.

--IANS

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