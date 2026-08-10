Pakistan's Karachi ranked among world's least liveable cities again

Islamabad, Aug 10 (IANS) Karachi has remained Pakistan's economic engine for years but delayed projects, poor coordination and administrative failures have prevented it from becoming a city that matches its importance. Despite being so important, Karachi continues to be ranked among the least-liveable cities in the world, showcasing failures in infrastructure, public services, environment and security, a report has detailed.

"International liveability rankings have repeatedly highlighted Karachi’s struggles with inadequate civic facilities, weak urban planning, and declining quality of life. Behind these rankings are everyday realities faced by millions of residents: unreliable water supplies, overcrowded transport, damaged roads, piles of garbage and growing concerns about personal safety," Razzak Abro and Syed Ashraf Ali mentioned in a report in Pakistan's Express Tribune magazine.

The problems faced by people of Karachi are not due to a single failure but the outcome of years of delayed decision-making, weak coordination between government institutions and inadequate implementation of development plans. Several projects announced by authorities as solutions to Karachi's challenges have often remained incomplete for years, while the increasing population continues to impose greater pressure on already overwhelmed services.

According to residents in Karachi, these problems have become part of their daily routine. Many residents in Karachi spend thousands of rupees each month for buying water that they should have received through the public network, travel in overcrowded public transport for hours or are stuck in traffic jams caused by incomplete work on roads and increasingly worry about becoming victims of street crimes.

"Together, these failures illustrate why Karachi continues to struggle in global liveability rankings. While successive federal and Sindh governments have announced ambitious development plans, many flagship projects remain years behind schedule, hampered by funding shortages, administrative delays, contractual disputes and allegations of corruption. As a result, millions of residents continue to bear the consequences of infrastructure that has failed to keep pace with the city's rapid growth," the article in Express Tribune magazine stated.

Residents in Karachi said that the city's poor ranking in international liveability rankings is not just a statistic but showcases their everyday struggles in finding water, travelling on damaged roads, living among unmanaged waste and fearing for personal safety, according to the report in The Express Tribune magazine.

In July, Karachi was ranked as the world's fourth least liveable city on the Economist Intelligence Unit’s (EIU) annual Global Liveability Index 2026, placing it 170th among 173 cities.

The only cities which have been ranked below Karachi are Dhaka, Damascus and Tripoli, Pakistan-based daily Dawn reported. The EIU's ranking provides a globally recognised benchmark for urban liveability and resilience and assesses indicators like healthcare, stability, culture and environment, education and infrastructure. It assesses the challenges presented to a person's lifestyle in any given place.

Karachi received an overall ranking of 43 out of 100, and it scored 20 on stability, 54 on healthcare, 36 in culture and environment, 75 in education and 52 in infrastructure.

--IANS

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