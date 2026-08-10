August 11, 2026 12:13 AM हिंदी

Siddharth calls being a part of Operation Safed Sagar an 'Unbelievable Privilege'

Siddharth calls being a part of Operation Safed Sagar an 'Unbelievable Privilege'

Mumbai, Aug 10 (IANS) As Siddharth's latest web series, 'Operation Safed Sagar,' is receiving a lot of love from the audience, he used social media to express his gratitude.

Siddharth took to his official Instagram handle on Monday and uploaded a string of photographs with the cast of the show.

He also dropped a photo with Alka Ahuja, the wife of Squadron Leader Ajay Ahuja (Played by Siddharth in the show).

Siddharth's post also included a sincere thank you note for the audience that went, "Operation Safed Sagar - Truly grateful. This honour will stay with me forever. Thank you to each and every person who gave me the strength and understanding to be able to live up to this unbelievable privilege... The makers of OSS and my incredible co-actors and technicians. You have all my love (sic)."

He also thanked Alka Ahuja, saying, "Thank you ALKA Ma'am for letting me be a part of your family. Thank you Kamal ma'am and Tony Sir for your blessings and belief. I am completely overwhelmed. Sqdn Leader Ajay Ahuja Amar Rahe. Jai Hind."

Along with Siddharth, 'Operation Safed Sagar' also features Jimmy Shergill, Abhay Verma, Dia Mirza, Prajakta Koli, Adil Hussain, Mihir Ahuja, Taaruk Raina, Arnav Bhasin, and Amrita Bagchi in key roles, along with others.

Made under the direction of Oni Sen, the series has been jointly created by Abhijeet Singh Parmar and Kushal Srivastava.

Backed by Sanjay Routray and Sarita Patil of Matchbox Shots LLP in collaboration with Mehboob Pal Singh Brar of Feel Good Films, 'Operation Safed Sagar' premiered on Netflix on August 7.

The series has been inspired by the Operation Safed Sagar, a mission carried out by the Indian Air Force during the Kargil War.

The cinematography for the show has been performed by Satyajit Pande, with Micky Sharma as the head of the editing department.

--IANS

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