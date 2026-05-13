'Takes some time to build consensus': Tariq Anwar over delay on Kerala CM pick

New Delhi, May 13 (IANS) As uncertainty continues over the UDF's Chief Ministerial pick in Kerala, Congress MP Tariq Anwar on Wednesday said that building a consensus takes time and that a slight delay is natural in such a process.

The uncertainty comes amid growing speculation over the top contenders for the post, with senior Congress leaders V. D. Satheesan, Ramesh Chennithala and K. C. Venugopal emerging as frontrunners for the role.

Speaking to IANS, Anwar said: "It takes some time to build a consensus. In Kerala, we have an alliance with several parties, and they also need to be taken into confidence. The MLAs who have won also need to be consulted. The effort of the Indian National Congress has always been that every decision should be taken through consensus and with everyone’s participation."

"We are even trying to take outside supporters into confidence, so there may be a slight delay," he added.

Reacting to the Vijay-led TVK government passing the floor test in the Tamil Nadu Assembly with 144 votes in favour, Anwar said: "It is a good thing, and according to constitutional provisions regarding a no-confidence motion or confidence vote, the government cannot be challenged for six months afterwards. Therefore, this government will function quite comfortably for the next six months."

"After that, naturally, efforts will be made to secure permanent support and form a stable and strong government," he added.

Anwar also expressed grief over the demise of Prateek Yadav, son of late Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav and husband of BJP leader Aparna Yadav.

"It is very sad. He was not of the age to pass away so soon. He was a very young man, and hearing such sudden news has left everyone shocked. It is hard to believe that he is no more," the Congress MP said.

--IANS

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