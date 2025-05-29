'India 1100 years ahead': BJP leaders hail PM Modi's 11-year legacy

New Delhi, May 29 (IANS) As Prime Minister Narendra Modi completed 11 years in office, several BJP leaders on Thursday praised his leadership, calling his tenure a transformative era that has propelled India “1100 years ahead.”

BJP leaders across the country reflected on the major milestones of PM Modi’s governance, citing a mix of economic growth, global stature, national security, and social welfare initiatives as key pillars of what they described as a "historic journey" under his stewardship.

On May 26, 2014, Narendra Modi was sworn in as Prime Minister, bringing an end to the three-decade-long era of coalition politics and ushering in a new phase of strong central leadership. Since then, his rise to a third consecutive term has been hailed by party members as a reflection of people’s unwavering trust in his vision.

Speaking to IANS, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said, “It’s a historic moment that Prime Minister Modi has completed 11 years in power. India today stands as the fourth-largest economy in the world. We are now counted among global powerhouses like the US, Russia, and China.”

He added, “All of this has been possible because of PM Modi’s Atmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India initiatives. From the very beginning, he focused on poverty eradication. Crores have received homes, clean water, toilets, and access to basic dignity. In these 11 years, PM Modi has taken India 1100 years ahead.”

Anil Kumar, a Cabinet Minister in the Uttar Pradesh government, echoed this sentiment, stating that Modi's leadership has not only transformed India domestically but has also raised its global profile.

“From the Central to the state governments, the NDA’s tenure since 2014 has been a success. The people have given us a third term with an absolute majority, which is rare in a democracy of this scale. That alone speaks volumes about the trust placed in PM Modi,” he said.

He added, “Governments are being formed with the support of all communities. It’s a socially inclusive governance model. Whatever challenges remain, the NDA is committed to addressing them with the same energy and determination.”

From Karnataka, BJP MLC Shashil Namoshi applauded PM Modi for empowering the common man through schemes like Jan Dhan Yojana, which brought millions into the banking system.

“On behalf of all citizens of Karnataka and the nation, I congratulate Prime Minister Modi on completing 11 years. The Jan Dhan Yojana is a perfect example of his commitment to the grassroots. Earlier, subsidies were lost in the system, but now the beneficiary receives the money directly,” he said.

He also credited PM Modi for elevating India’s international image, saying, “The Prime Minister is respected globally. His popularity is not just in India, but also across the world.”

BJP leader and MP from Khandwa, Gyaneswar Patil, highlighted PM Modi’s focus on self-reliance and development.

“Under Modi’s leadership, India has carved its own identity at the global level. The push toward self-reliance has reduced our dependency on imports and boosted domestic industry. Be it poor welfare, infrastructure, or defence, every sector has seen unprecedented growth,” Patil said.

Another senior BJP leader, Daya Shankar Singh, described Prime Minister Modi as a tireless worker.

“PM Modi has devoted every moment of his life to the nation’s progress. His governance has increased India's honour and self-respect globally. His popularity spans continents, and under his leadership, India is seen as a rising power. His 11-year tenure is truly historic,” Singh said.

BJP leader Rakesh Kumar Goswami also praised PM Modi’s assertive leadership style, saying it changed how the world sees India.

“Earlier, our leaders were seated in the back rows at international forums. Today, India remains at the front. PM Modi talks eye to eye with global powers,” he said.

He continued, “Our GDP is now the fourth largest globally, and we aim to become the third-largest economy by 2027. Whether it is industry, space, or defence, India has advanced in every area. We’ve seen bold moves like the abrogation of Article 370, the crackdown on Triple Talaq, and operations like Operation Sindoor and the surgical strikes—all carried out under PM Modi’s watch.”

