May 14, 2026 10:20 PM हिंदी

Taiwan says China 'sole risk' to regional peace, stability

Taiwan says China 'sole risk' to regional peace, stability

Taipei, May 14 (IANS) Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) on Thursday described China as the "sole risk" to regional peace and stability, local media reported.

Taiwan Foreign Ministry's strong statement came after Chinese President Xi Jinping told his US counterpart Donald Trump that Taiwan was the "most important issue" in the US-China ties.

When asked to comment by Central News Agency (CNA), Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson said, "Beijing is the sole risk to regional peace and stability," and said that Taiwan will continue to cooperate with the US and other nations that uphold freedom and democracy to ensure regional security and prosperity.

The ministry further stated that Taiwan and the People's Republic of China "are not subordinate to each other" and that China does not have right to represent Taiwan in any international arena, CNA reported.

During his talks with Trump in Beijing on Thursday, Xi Jinping said that the US-China ties will have overall stability if the Taiwan issue is handled properly.

The statement released by Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, "President Xi stressed that the Taiwan question is the most important issue in China-US relations. If it is handled properly, the bilateral relationship will enjoy overall stability. Otherwise, the two countries will have clashes and even conflicts, putting the entire relationship in great jeopardy. 'Taiwan independence' and cross-Strait peace are as irreconcilable as fire and water."

During the meeting, Xi termed safeguarding peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait "the biggest common denominator between China and the US." He stated that the US side must exercise extra caution in handling the Taiwan issue.

China maintains that Taiwan is a part of its territory and needs to be reunified with the mainland, by force if necessary. Despite China's efforts, Taiwan, backed by strong public support, continues to assert its sovereignty and responds to China's incursions.

--IANS

akl/as

LATEST NEWS

'Length was working beautifully, says Shardul Thakur after four-wicket haul against Punjab Kings in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium on Thursday. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: 'Length was working beautifully, says Shardul Thakur after four-wicket haul against Punjab Kings

Work underway for another prisoner exchange with Ukraine, reveals Kremlin (File Image)

Work underway for another prisoner exchange with Ukraine, reveals Kremlin

Punjab FC hold their nerve in shootout against Minerva Academy, defend their AIFF Junior League title by securing a thrilling 5-3 penalty shoot-out victory against Minerva Academy FC at the Bambolim Athletic Stadium in Goa on Thursday. Photo credit: AIFF

Punjab FC hold their nerve in shootout against Minerva Academy, defend DSC AIFF Junior League title

Taiwan says China 'sole risk' to regional peace, stability

Taiwan says China 'sole risk' to regional peace, stability

MoS Margherita holds talks with Governor General of Belize and meets Indian diaspora

MoS Margherita holds talks with Governor General of Belize, meets Indian diaspora

Prabhsimran Singh, Azmatullah Omarzai power Punjab Kings to 200 despite Shardul Thakur’s four-fer against Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala on Thursday. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: Prabhsimran, Omarzai power Punjab Kings to 200 despite Shardul’s four-fer against Mumbai Indians

Pakistan's role as mediator between Iran, US faces renewed scrutiny: Report (File image)

Pakistan's role as 'mediator' between Iran and US faces renewed scrutiny: Report

Saurabh Chaudhary wins 10m Pistol, Sakshi Padekar first in 50m Rifle 3P in the 24th Kumar Surendra Singh Memorial Shooting Championship being held at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range in New Delhi and the Madhya Pradesh State Shooting Academy in Bhopal. Photo credit: NRAI

KSS Memorial Shooting: Saurabh Chaudhary wins 10m Pistol, Sakshi Padekar first in 50m Rifle 3P

Pakistan faces deepening political and economic strain one year after Operation Sindoor: Report (File Image)

Pakistan faces deepening political and economic strain one year after Operation Sindoor: Report

Pakistan-UAE relationship faces growing strain amid Islamabad’s diplomatic missteps: Report (File Image)

Pakistan-UAE relationship faces growing strain amid Islamabad’s diplomatic missteps: Report