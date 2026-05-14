Mithun Chakraborty says West Bengal is ‘free today’

Mumbai, May 14 (IANS) Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty has said that West Bengal has become liberated, hinting at the end of the 15-year rule of former CM Mamata Banerjee with the recent assembly elections.

The actor attended a special event for the upcoming film ‘Aakhri Sawal’, and spoke with the media. He said that the start of a new era in West Bengal is abundantly clear with the formation of the BJP government in the state.

He said, “It is for everyone to see, everyone to answer, everyone to ask a question. And where you get convinced or not, that's totally yours. It's freedom. Bengal is free today. So you can ask anything in the world”.

The actor and politician also lashed out at those who criticise films like ‘Aakhri Sawal’, and ‘The Bengal Files’. The actor said that not everything can be about two communities.

He said, “Our film was stopped from screening in West Bengal earlier because it is political. What is political? What happened in 1946, which happened before our independence, how are you making it political? Everywhere you see Hindu-Muslim, not truth. If there is a Hindu-Muslim, then there must be something called truth. What is your problem in showing that?”.

Meanwhile, ‘Aakhri Sawal’ has been getting a lot of positive response from the BJP circles. Earlier, Rekha Gupta, the Chief Minister of Delhi, has lauded the upcoming film ‘Aakhri Sawal’ after a special premiere in the national capital. The film, which stars Sanjay Dutt, portrays the 100-year inspirational journey of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

Ahead of its theatrical release, the makers organized a grand premiere event in Delhi turning it into one of the capital’s biggest film gatherings in recent times. The screening was attended by Rekha Gupta, who graced the event and watched the film alongside the cast and team.

--IANS

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