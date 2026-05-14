May 14, 2026 10:19 PM हिंदी

MoS Margherita holds talks with Governor General of Belize, meets Indian diaspora

MoS Margherita holds talks with Governor General of Belize and meets Indian diaspora

Belmopan, May 14 (IANS) Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita met the Governor-General of Belize on Thursday.

MoS Margherita called on Dame Froyla Tzalam, Governor-General of Belize, during his official visit to Belize, discussing bilateral relations.

“Honoured to call on H.E. Dame Froyla Tzalam, Governor-General of Belize.Conveyed greetings from the Hon’ble President and Prime Minister of India. Discussed ways to further strengthen relations between our two countries,” Margherita wrote on social media platform X.

He also interacted with members of the Indian diaspora in Belize and appreciated their contribution in strengthening the close and friendly ties between India and Belize.

“The vibrant Indian community continues to serve as an important bridge between our two countries,” noted Margherita.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), during his visit, Margherita would be meeting dignitaries of the Belize government and visit the sites of India’s developmental initiatives.

The MoS arrived in Belize after concluding his visit to Honduras.

During his visit to Honduras, Margherita interacted with the members of the Indian community and alumni of the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) in Honduras, lauding their contribution in enhancing bilateral relations and fostering people-to-people connections.

On Tuesday, Margherita met Honduras' Foreign Minister Mireya Aguero, as both leaders reviewed the growing momentum in bilateral relations and reaffirmed the shared commitment to enhance institutional collaboration.

He also held a meeting with Honduras' first Vice President, Maria Antonieta Mejia, where the two sides discussed ways to further deepen bilateral ties.

He is on an official visit to the Republic of Costa Rica, the Republic of Honduras, Belize and the Commonwealth of Dominica from May 8-15.

According to MEA, in the last leg of his visit to the Commonwealth of Dominica, Margherita is likely to meet the leadership of Dominica and discuss the entire gamut of the bilateral relationship. He will also visit project sites which are being implemented through grant assistance from India. This will be the first Ministerial-level visit from India to the country since October 2018.

–IANS

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