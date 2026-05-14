Pakistan-UAE relationship faces growing strain amid Islamabad’s diplomatic missteps: Report

Washington, May 14 (IANS) The diplomatic strain between Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) appears to be more than a minor setback, with the damage to the bilateral partnership now increasingly seen as enduring. The trust that once underpinned the relationship, based on the expectation of Pakistan’s support for Abu Dhabi during critical moments, appears to have eroded, a report has highlighted.

According to the US-based think tank, Middle East Forum, the UAE has long supported Pakistan during economic crises and remained a major destination for Pakistani workers, warning that any long-term deterioration in ties would heighten Pakistan’s economic vulnerabilities.

The UAE reportedly asked Pakistan to repay a USD 3.5 billion loan, which Islamabad was able to clear only with Saudi Arabia’s support. Subsequently, Emirati authorities deported nearly 15,000 Pakistanis, while Etihad Airways dismissed several employees and ordered them to leave the country within 48 hours. While each incident alone raised questions about the trajectory of the bilateral ties, the report said, together, these developments suggest a serious deterioration in the relationship.

“Such a crisis has been a long time coming. For decades, Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates maintained deep strategic, economic, and people-to-people ties. The United Arab Emirates was among Pakistan’s closest Persian Gulf partners, repeatedly extending financial assistance during periods of economic instability, investing in key sectors, and hosting millions of Pakistani expatriate workers whose remittances became a crucial pillar of Pakistan’s economy," the Middle East Forum report detailed.

"Military cooperation, intelligence coordination, and labour migration reinforced the partnership, with leaders in both countries routinely describing one another as 'brotherly states'. This began to unravel after Pakistan signed a mutual defence pact with Saudi Arabia in September 2025, in which an attack on one is considered an attack on both. The Pakistani move offended Abu Dhabi, whose rivalry with Riyadh peaked after Saudi-backed forces pushed into southern Yemen," it added.

The report highlighted that Gulf Arab tensions with Iran have deepened the drift, with Emiratis believing Pakistan showed sympathy towards Iran during and after the recent conflict. Given years of Emirati financial support for Pakistan, Abu Dhabi had expected stronger diplomatic alignment from Islamabad, especially amid Iranian missile and drone attacks.

“That the Emiratis believed that Pakistan did not adequately address their concerns during peace negotiations added to the sense of grievance. Pakistan’s decision to open six land routes into Iran while Gulf Arab countries faced an Iranian blockade themselves, compounded the problem. Emirati strategic commentary reflects the growing tension with Pakistan," the report noted.

--IANS

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