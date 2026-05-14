IPL 2026: Prabhsimran, Omarzai power Punjab Kings to 200 despite Shardul’s four-fer against Mumbai Indians

Dharamshala, May 14 (IANS) Opener Prabhsimran Singh struck a fluent half-century while Azmatullah Omarzai provided late fireworks with a quickfire 38 as Punjab Kings posted a competitive 200/8 in 20 overs against Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala on Thursday. Despite Punjab crossing the 200-run mark, Mumbai all-rounder Shardul Thakur impressed with an excellent four-wicket haul.

After being asked to bat first, Punjab Kings made a cautious start with openers Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh taking time to settle in. The pair collected only seven runs from the opening over before Priyansh attacked Jasprit Bumrah with two boundaries in the second over.

Deepak Chahar kept things tight from one end, but Priyansh continued to find boundaries against Bumrah. Prabhsimran then shifted gears in the fifth over, smashing three fours off Shardul Thakur to put pressure back on Mumbai.

Mumbai finally got the breakthrough in the final over of the Power-play when Chahar bowled Priyansh with a good-length delivery. The opener scored 22 off 17 balls, including four boundaries, as Punjab finished the powerplay at 58/1.

Punjab’s leading run-scorer this IPL season, Cooper Connolly, began cautiously while Prabhsimran carried on the attack. The wicketkeeper-batter struck two sixes off Raghu Sharma in the 10th over to take Punjab to 89/1 at the halfway stage.

Prabhsimran reached his fifty in just 29 balls in the 11th over, but his entertaining knock ended soon after when he mistimed a pull shot against Shardul and was caught by Corbin Bosch. He scored 57 from 32 balls with six fours and four sixes.

Thakur then delivered another big blow in the same over by clean bowling the Punjab captain Shreyas Iyer for just four runs. Punjab’s innings started losing momentum as Connolly was also bowled in the following over by Raj Angad Bawa after scoring 21 off 22 deliveries.

Young batter Suryansh Shedge briefly looked dangerous with a six, but Thakur once again struck with a slower delivery to dismiss him for eight runs off five balls.

Punjab’s collapse continued when Shashank Singh was trapped lbw by Bosch after attempting to shuffle across the stumps. The batter reviewed the decision, but ball-tracking confirmed the dismissal. Soon after, Shardul claimed his fourth wicket by bowling Marco Jansen for just two runs as Punjab lost four wickets in a span of five overs.

With wickets tumbling at the other end, Azmatullah Omarzai counterattacked brilliantly. The Afghan all-rounder smashed three sixes and a boundary in an over from Deepak Chahar and played a crucial cameo of 38 from only 17 balls, including two fours and four sixes, before getting out attempting another big shot.

Towards the end, impact substitute Vishnu Vinod added a useful 15, while Xavier Bartlett remained unbeaten on 18 to help Punjab Kings finish strongly and cross the 200-run mark.

For the Mumbai Indians, Thakur was the standout bowler with figures of 4-39 in his four overs. Deepak Chahar picked up two wickets, while Corbin Bosch and Raj Angad Bawa claimed one wicket each.

Brief scores:

Punjab Kings 200/8 in 20 overs (Prabhsimran Singh 57, Azmatullah Omarzai 38; Shardul Thakur 4-39, Deepak Chahar 2-36) against Mumbai Indians

--IANS

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