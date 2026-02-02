February 03, 2026 12:35 AM हिंदी

T20 World Cup 2026: Scotland head coach confirm team and support staff

T20 World Cup 2026: Scotland head coach confirm team and support staff (Credit: X/Cricket Scotland)

New Delhi, Feb 2 (IANS) Scotland men’s head coach Owen Dawkins on Monday confirmed his coaching team and support staff for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in India.

Dawkins and men’s assistant coach Gordon Drummond, who were both appointed in December 2025, will be assisted by Moneeb Iqbal, Paul Tweddle and Zac Bess during the tournament in India.

Dr Raj McRea-Routray (Doctor), Gary Metcalfe (Physio) and Fiona Rae (Team Manager) complete a backroom team that was put together at short notice following Scotland’s invitation to compete at the tournament ten days ago.

Iqbal is a former Scotland international and will be Spin Coach at a second successive Men’s T20 World Cup, having been part of the coaching team for the 2024 tournament in the West Indies and USA.

Tweddle is Somerset’s fielding and assistant coach and was part of the coaching team that guided the county to T20 Blast success in 2023 and 2025. He has also served as interim head coach at Taunton and worked with England Lions at international level.

Bess will act as strength and conditioning coach, a role he currently fulfils with Nottinghamshire. He previously worked with Worcestershire and also has experience of franchise cricket with Trent Rockets in The Hundred.

Owen Dawkins, Scotland Head Coach, said, “I’m delighted to confirm the Scotland coaching team for this T20 World Cup campaign. Given the extremely short notice we had to build a staff for the tournament, it was important for us to build provide a staff with a number of different experiences to work alongside Gordon and myself, and it’s great to see we’ve assembled a high-quality group.

“Moneeb and Paul both bring huge value in their different areas. Moneeb has good awareness of much of the playing squad having worked with them across the last few years including at the last World Cup in the Caribbean.

“Paul brings great experience at success from his time at Somerset and having previously toured with England. I’m excited to have him lead on our fielding during the tour and know the players will gain lots from him, but alongside this he will add across all the skill sets.

“Our support staff have been operating at high level at some time, with Gary having come straight from the Men’s U19 World Cup in Zimbabwe, while Raj was also there, before heading home to help continue our preparations for this tour.

“Fiona is arriving straight from Nepal where she’s been managing the women’s squad at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier and brings great tournament experience working in both cricket and rugby. While she concludes her responsibilities in Nepal, our Head of Communications is managing the early part of our tour until her arrival, and it’s this flexibility with all our staff that will help us be successful as a squad.

“I am very grateful to everyone who managed to rearrange so much to make themselves available at such short notice, and particularly Steve Snell our Head of Performance who has pulled everything together so quickly to ensure our players have excellent all-round support here in India, for what is an exciting time ahead of us.”

--IANS

hs/

LATEST NEWS

Meghalaya bans illegal import and sale of fish from Bangladesh

Meghalaya bans illegal import and sale of fish from Bangladesh

Nepali Congress leader calls for restoration of Hindu state and constitutional monarchy ahead of general elections in Nepal

Nepali Congress leader calls for restoration of Hindu state and constitutional monarchy ahead of general elections in Nepal

‘I always want to remain with our Muslim community because…’ says Mani Shankar Aiyar

‘I always want to remain with our Muslim community because…' says Mani Shankar Aiyar

India-US trade agreement is a win-win deal: Ashwini Vaishnaw

India-US trade agreement is a win-win deal: Ashwini Vaishnaw

The Unholy Barrier: How imperial fear and arrogance fought the missionaries (From the Archives)

The Unholy Barrier: How imperial fear and arrogance fought the missionaries (From the Archives)

Industry leaders hail historic India-US trade deal

Industry leaders hail historic India-US trade deal

Mayank Yadav returns to India A squad for warm up match ahead of T20 World Cup

Mayank Yadav returns to India A squad for warm up match ahead of T20 World Cup

US to drop 25 pc tariff linked to India’s Russian oil buys: White House

US to drop 25 pc tariff linked to India’s Russian oil purchases: White House

J&K: Kishtwar youth sets up fledgling business with loan under Mission Yuva scheme

J&K: Kishtwar youth sets up fledgling business with loan under Mission Yuva scheme

‘Made in India’ products will now have a reduced tariff of 18 pc in US: PM Modi

‘Made in India’ products will now have reduced tariff of 18 pc in US: PM Modi