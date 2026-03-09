T20 WC: ‘India’s triumph reflects sheer dominance in world cricket,’ says BCCI Secy Devajit Saikia

Ahmedabad, March 9 (IANS) Hailing India’s historic victory in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Devajit Saikia said the back-to-back triumph underlines the team’s dominance in world cricket and marks a proud moment for the entire nation.

India scripted history on Sunday after defeating New Zealand by 96 runs in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, becoming the first team to win three Men’s T20 World Cup titles while also successfully defending the crown.

Reacting to the landmark achievement, Saikia said the win was a moment of national celebration and praised the team for their fearless approach throughout the tournament.

“History created, history rewritten. The nation celebrates this historic triumph of Team India that successfully defended our T20 World Cup. Hearty congratulations & hats off to Skipper Suryakumar Yadav, Head Coach Gautam Gambhir and each member of the entire Team India for their fearless brand of cricket and never say die attitude,” Saikia told IANS.

India’s triumph was built on a dominant performance in the final. Batting first, the hosts piled up a massive 255/5 in their 20 overs, the highest total ever recorded in a T20 World Cup final. Sanju Samson led the charge with a blistering 89 off 46 balls, while Abhishek Sharma struck a rapid 52 and Ishan Kishan added 54 to put New Zealand under immense pressure.

The bowlers then backed up the batting effort with a clinical display, dismantling New Zealand’s chase early. Jasprit Bumrah produced a match-winning spell of 4/15, while Axar Patel chipped in with three wickets as the Black Caps were bowled out for 159 in 19 overs.

Saikia said the back-to-back titles highlight the strength and consistency of Indian cricket on the global stage. “Two successive ICC T20 World Cup Trophies is a phenomenal and unprecedented achievement which proves India's sheer dominance in world cricket,” he added.

