March 09, 2026 5:39 PM हिंदी

Post-Budget webinar: District hospital casualty wards to be converted into emergency care departments

New Delhi, March 9 (IANS) District hospital casualty wards should be urgently converted into fully functional Emergency Care Departments with triage, resuscitation, and other facilities, panellists said in a post‑Budget webinar session, according to an official statement on Monday.

These emergency care departments should also have ambulance bays, diagnostics, and emergency operating theatres.

A Post‑Budget webinar session was conducted where discussions focused on strengthening of Emergency and Trauma Care Centres and boosting pre‑hospital response, integrating the 112 Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) with ambulance services and hospitals, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

Participants also stressed better coordination among emergency services and strengthening operational capacities of emergency response systems, according to an official statement.

Dr. VK Paul, member, NITI Aayog, emphasised that strengthening emergency and trauma care at the district level requires a systematic and outcome-oriented approach.

He highlighted the importance of monitoring key indicators to improve response and treatment for time-sensitive emergencies. He also stressed using digital technologies and real-time monitoring to bring about the integration cited by other participants.

Dr Paul also called for continued skilling and upskilling of emergency care personnel to build a strong and responsive emergency care system.

Expansion of MD and DNB courses in Emergency Medicine, establishment of a dedicated Emergency Medical Officer cadre, and skill-based training initiatives were discussed to build a sustainable emergency care workforce.

The session brought together policymakers, public health experts, clinicians, administrators, and representatives from state Governments and other stakeholders to deliberate on strategies for strengthening emergency and trauma care systems and ensuring effective implementation of the Budget announcement.

In the Union Budget 2026–27, the government announced a major initiative to strengthen emergency healthcare services across the country. The Budget has proposed to strengthen and increase emergency and trauma care capacities by 50 per cent in District Hospitals by establishing Emergency and Trauma Care Centres.

—IANS

aar/na

