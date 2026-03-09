‘We played with all our heart’: Kishan, Abhishek reflect on India’s T20 World Cup triumph

New Delhi, March 9 (IANS) India players Ishan Kishan and Abhishek Sharma reflected on their side’s historic triumph in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, with the duo recalling the team’s resilience and unity after lifting the trophy following a commanding win over New Zealand in the final on Sunday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

In a video shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the two players spoke candidly about the emotions surrounding India’s title-winning campaign and the journey that led to the moment.

Kishan highlighted the significance of the victory, noting that the host nation had never previously won the tournament before India’s triumph.

“Hosting nation never won the World Cup, and here we are. We played with all our hearts. We worked out throughout the tournament, we were in a very good headspace, we backed each other and that’s what India team is all about. It was the last time at the 2023 World Cup; I was there, and we were all crying in the dressing room. But this is how things turn around. We played a very good game, credit goes to everyone, support staff, and everyone who was with us, and today here we are, lifting the trophy and we hope to do it again,” Kishan said in a bcci.tv video.

Abhishek, who played a key role during the tournament, described the moment of winning the World Cup as the pinnacle of his career so far.

“One of the best. It’s the top of the moment,” Abhishek said. Kishan also praised his teammate for maintaining a positive attitude even during difficult phases in the competition. “Look at this champion. You don’t get runs, it doesn’t matter. Be in a good headspace. First of all, even when he was not scoring runs, he was always there to help each other,” he said.

Reflecting on his personal struggles earlier in the tournament, Abhishek credited the team environment and support staff for helping him stay confident.

“If you would have told me that we’re winning the cup and getting the last wicket as well, then I would have been suffering through that days because it wasn’t easy for me. But I think the team, coaches, everyone, the way they were treating me, the way they were helping me throughout, I didn’t feel alone at all for a single day. Because you never feel this in the team. When you’re not scoring well, you’re doing well throughout the year and then suddenly…I’m very proud of the team,” an emotional and overwhelmed Abhishek said.

Kishan once again acknowledged his teammate’s contribution after the victory. “But he’s always there to help others, and he got the result today, so proud of him,” he added. Abhishek, in turn, returned the praise while reflecting on the dream of lifting a World Cup trophy for India.

“I’m proud of him! It’s a dream come true because I saw the last World Cup at home, I was really proud of the team, 2024 as well, and winning the World Cup for your team and doing well, throughout the journey…it was something to remember.”

--IANS

vi/