Belgium: Synagogue damaged in explosion in Liege

Brussels, March 9 (IANS) A synagogue in the Belgian city of Liege was damaged by an explosion on Monday, according to local police. The blast happened in front of the synagogue at around 4 am (local time), causing damage to the windows of the buildings in its surroundings, police spokesperson said, Euro News reported.

Police spokesperson in Liege said that there were no casualties, however, material damage was reported. Authorities are carrying out probe to find the cause of the blast

A security perimeter was set up around the site of the incident, with federal police heading towards the scene, Euro News reported, citing Belgian public broadcaster RTBF.

Liege Mayor Willy Demeyer condemned the incident, terming it an "antisemitic act", adding that "we cannot allow foreign conflicts to be imported into our city".

Earlier on March 7, shots were fired at synagogues in Canada's Toronto, prompting calls for stronger protection for the Jewish community, Canada's 'The Globe and Mail' reported.

York Regional Police said shots were fired shortly after midnight at the doors of Beth Avraham Yosef of Toronto, a synagogue in Thornhill.

Later, the Toronto Police Service received reports of gunfire and found bullet holes in the front door of the Shaarei Shomayim synagogue in Bathurst Street and Glencairn Avenue.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney condemned the incident, terming the shooting an "assault on the rights of Jewish Canadians to live and pray in safety."

"Last night, two synagogues in Toronto, Beth Avraham Yoseph of Toronto in Thornhill and Shaarei Shomayim in North York were assaulted by gun shots. Earlier this week, Temple Emanu-El in North York was also maliciously attacked. These criminal antisemitic attacks are an assault on the rights of Jewish Canadians to live and pray in safety. They are also fundamental violations of the Canadian way of life," Carney posted on X.

"The federal government will use every tool available to confront antisemitic violence and hatred, and protect places of worship. Canada’s new government has introduced legislation to strengthen the Criminal Code, protect our communities, and combat hate. Federal agencies, including the RCMP, will use every resource to support law enforcement to identify the perpetrators of these crimes and bring them to the full weight of justice," he added.

--IANS

akl/as