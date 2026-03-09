West Asia conflict to cause significant damage, debate important: Rahul Gandhi​

New Delhi, March 9 (IANS) Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Monday said the Opposition believes the ongoing conflict in West Asia is a crucial issue that must be discussed in Parliament, arguing that the crisis could have serious economic consequences for India, including rising fuel prices and wider financial disruptions.​

Speaking to reporters at the Parliament complex, Gandhi said the conflict could pose major economic challenges for the country and affect multiple sectors.​

“The situation in West Asia will cause huge financial losses. A fight is underway for a paradigm shift, which will cause significant damage to our economy; we have already seen the impact on the stock market,” Gandhi said.​

His remarks came amid a sharp political exchange between the ruling NDA and the Opposition INDIA bloc over the demand for a discussion on the West Asia situation.​

The ruling alliance criticised the Opposition for insisting on debating the issue at a time when a discussion on the no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla had already been scheduled in the House.​

Rahul Gandhi, however, maintained that the developments in West Asia are of significant importance and should be addressed immediately in Parliament.​

He also referred to the India-US interim trade agreement and suggested that its consequences could further affect India’s economic situation.​

“PM Modi has signed that US deal, and it will hit the country very hard. So what is the problem with discussing this? We can discuss other issues after this,” he said.​

Gandhi further questioned the reluctance to prioritise the issue in Parliament, stating that the matter directly affects citizens and the national economy.​

“Is the West Asia situation not serious? Rising fuel prices and economic devastation are not important? These are public issues, and we feel these are important, and hence, we want a discussion on this,” Gandhi said.​

Earlier in the day, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal had strongly criticised Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party over the disruptions in Parliament. Goyal described Gandhi as a “failed LoP” and alleged that the Congress had become “directionless” under his leadership.​

The Union minister also accused the Congress-led Opposition alliance of repeatedly obstructing the House's proceedings after introducing a no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.​

He questioned the Opposition’s insistence on debating the West Asia conflict when a discussion on the motion against the Speaker had already been scheduled.​

Meanwhile, leaders from the ruling party have also criticised the Opposition for what they described as wasting Parliament's time by creating disruptions and chaos in the House while raising the demand for an immediate discussion on the West Asia situation.

​--IANS

sd/dan