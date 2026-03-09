‘No one can ban RSS’: Karnataka Minister

Bengaluru, March 9 (IANS) Karnataka Minister for Public Works Department Satish Jarkiholi said on Monday that no one can ban the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).​

He further said that the Congress-led government in Karnataka has never stated that it would ban the RSS.​

He made the statement while speaking to the media at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on Monday, in response to a challenge by former BJP MP Ananth Kumar Hegde that the Karnataka government lacks the capacity to ban the RSS.​

“They might issue statements, but officially, no one has banned it in the state. Probably, no one will be able to ban the RSS. There is no question of banning the organisation. We have never said that we will ban RSS.”

​When asked about Minister for RDPR, IT and BT Priyank Kharge’s statement that RSS activities would be banned in the state, Minister Jarkiholi said there is a difference between banning activities and banning the Sangh itself. ​

“Both are different matters. Our government has not stated anywhere that we will ban the RSS. Hence, the discussion in this regard is unnecessary,” he said.​

When questioned about the confusion surrounding the internal reservation, Minister Jarkiholi said it will be resolved at the upcoming cabinet meeting. ​

“It has not been resolved yet, and the discussion is incomplete. We need to show a path, as confusion is prevailing in the state,” he said.​

When asked about senior ministers, including K. H. Muniyappa, being upset that the government is acting one-sidedly in the matter, he said the government is on everyone's side. ​

“It is wrong to say that the government has taken sides. The government will try to find a solution to this in the upcoming cabinet meeting,” Minister Jarkiholi said.​

Minister for RDPR, IT and BT Priyank Kharge wrote a letter to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, urging a ban on Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) activities in public places and on government-owned premises across the state. ​

The issue had also sparked a war of words between Congress and BJP leaders.​

Following the letter, the government issued an order deeming gatherings of more than 10 persons illegal and mandating permission from authorities for holding foot marches or public events, which is unconstitutional.​

The Karnataka High Court on November 17, 2025, stated that the Congress-led government’s order, requiring private organisations to obtain prior permission from authorities to hold events in public places and government-owned properties, violates fundamental rights.​

--IANS

mka/dan