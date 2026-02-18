February 18, 2026 6:54 PM हिंदी

T20 WC: Dilshan Madushanka replaces injured Pathirana in Sri Lanka squad

Dilshan Madushanka replaces injured Matheesha Pathirana in Sri Lanka squad for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. Photo credit: IANS

Dubai, Feb 18 (IANS) The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 on Wednesday approved Dilshan Madushanka as a replacement for Matheesha Pathirana in the Sri Lanka squad. Madushanka was named as a replacement when Pathirana was ruled out after sustaining a muscle strain in his left leg during the team’s previous match against Australia on Monday (February 16).

Pathirana sustained a muscle strain in his left leg during Sri Lanka's recent match against Australia in Kandy and left the field immediately after bowling just four balls during his first spell. Pathirana was in visible pain as he clutched his left leg after bowling the fourth delivery in Sri Lanka's fixture against Australia in Pallekele on February 16. He left his over midway through and did not return to bowl in the innings, with Dasun Shanaka completing the remainder of the over.

The replacement of a player requires the approval of the Event Technical Committee before the replacement player can be officially added to the squad.

Earlier, Vikram Rathour, Sri Lanka's batting consultant, gave an update on Pathirana's injury ahead of their final group match against Zimbabwe. "I think he's been declared unfit for the rest of the tournament. I think that news will be coming out if it's ruling him out. As far as the replacement is concerned, it's still being discussed.

The loss of Pathirana will further cripple Sri Lanka's bowling stocks, with the team already missing key all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga.

Sri Lanka take on Zimbabwe in their final group-stage game of the ongoing T20 World Cup on Thursday in Colombo. Meanwhile, co-hosts Sri Lanka is unbeaten so far in the tournament and have qualified for the Super8s. Former champions will face England in the first Super 8 clash in Pallekele on February 22 before meeting New Zealand in Colombo on February 25. Their opponent for the third match, in Pallekele on February 28, is yet to be confirmed.

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis, Kamindu Mendis, Kusal Janith Perera, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Pavan Rathnayake, Dushan Hemantha, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka, Pramod Madushan

--IANS

hs/bsk/

