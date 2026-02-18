February 18, 2026 9:04 PM हिंदी

T20 WC: Arshdeep, Sundar come in as India elect to bat against Netherlands

Arshdeep Singh, Washington Sundar come in as India elect to bat against the Netherlands in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Photo credit: IANS

Ahmedabad, Feb 18 (IANS) India won the toss and elected to bat against the Netherlands in the 36th match of the T20 World Cup 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

India have made two changes to their lineup, with Axar Patel rested and Kuldeep Yadav missing out, paving the way for Washington Sundar and Arshdeep Singh to come into the side.

Meanwhile, for the Netherlands, Noah Croes replaces Fred Klaassen.

India captain Suryakumar Yadav said, "We are going to bat first. Looks like a good surface. We practiced here last night, and there was a little dew. So hopefully, we get runs on the board and try to defend it. We are going to play on a similar strip in 2-3 days, so why not put bowlers under pressure?"

"Absolutely, the mood in the camp is amazing. Boys are turning up really nicely. The brand I want them to play, they are responding well to. Every game, there is someone or the other raising their hand and bailing the side out. It is good to see. Hopefully, a new man of the match tonight, and then we go into Super 8s."

"We have 2 changes. Arshdeep comes in for Kuldeep. Axar is resting, and Washington comes in."

Netherlands captain Scott Edwards said, "Yeah, we would have batted first. Looks like a pretty good wicket. Obviously, playing in India is a very good experience. It is all about finishing this well. Probably all over. Looking forward to putting in a complete performance.

"We have one change, Noah Croes is in for Fred Klaassen."

Playing XIs:

Netherlands: Michael Levitt, Max O'Dowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards (c), Zach Lion Cachet, Noah Croes, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Kyle Klein

India: Ishan Kishan (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh

--IANS

hs/bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Pressure is a privilege, says Corbin Bosch on embracing life as death-over specialist in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. Photo credit: IANS

T20 WC: Pressure is a privilege, says Bosch on embracing life as death-over specialist

Chhattisgarh: PM JANMAN scheme brings transformative change in lives of tribal women in Jagima 

Chhattisgarh: PM JANMAN scheme brings transformative change in lives of tribal women in Jagima 

AAP sarpanch shot dead in Punjab’s Tarn Taran; second killing in two months

AAP sarpanch shot dead in Punjab’s Tarn Taran; second killing in two months

‘It was a complete performance for us,’ says Salman Ali Agha after Pakistan’s dominant win over Namibia in a Group A clash in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo on Wednesday. Photo credit: IANS

T20 WC: ‘It was a complete performance for us,’ says Agha after Pakistan’s dominant win over Namibia

cricket, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, Gerhard Erasmus

T20 WC: Gerhard Erasmus reflects on team’s improvement and future as Namibia conclude campaign

India AI Impact Summit 2026 boosts international partnerships in AI and innovation: Global experts

India AI Impact Summit 2026 boosts international partnerships in AI and innovation: Global experts

Utpal Parrikar launches 'Ami Panjekar' citizens' panel for Panaji civic polls

Utpal Parrikar launches 'Ami Panjekar' citizens' panel for Panaji civic polls

Super Eights teams secure direct qualification for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2028, scheduled to be held in Australia and New Zealand in 2028. Photo credit: IANS

T20 WC: Super Eights teams secure direct qualification for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2028

Chennaiyin FC eye positive start in opener against Mumbai City FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2025-26 at the Mumbai Football Arena in Mumbai on Thursday. Photo credit: ISL

ISL 2025-26: Chennaiyin FC eye positive start in opener against Mumbai City FC

'Pakistan’s economic woes likely to mount as geopolitical risks rise'

'Pakistan’s economic woes likely to mount as geopolitical risks rise'