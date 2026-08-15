Sylvester Stallone to wife Jennifer Flavin on b’day: To the greatest wife a man will ever have

Mumbai, Aug 15 (IANS) Hollywood star Sylvester Stallone showered his wife, Jennifer Flavin, with love and affection on her birthday, calling her the “greatest wife a man will ever have” in a heartfelt post.

Stallone took to Instagram, where he shared two pictures featuring him and Flavin. He celebrated the special day with a sweet message dedicated to his “love”.

“To the greatest wife a man will ever have. Happy birthday my love,” he wrote as the caption.

The 79-year-old actor married Flavin in May 1997. They have three daughters, Sophia, Sistine, and Scarlet.

On the work front, the actor is working on the much-anticipated project ‘Frisco King’

For the unversed, Tulsa King debuted in 2022. The series stars Stallone as Dwight "The General" Manfredi, an American Mafia caporegime who has recently been released from prison in New York and is sent to Tulsa, Oklahoma, where he begins to build a criminal organization. It is Stallone's first leading role in a scripted television series.

A fourth season and a spin-off series, Frisco King, starring Samuel L. Jackson, have both been ordered.

Stallone made his screen debut in the 1970 with "The Party at Kitty and Stud's". Before becoming a Hollywood icon, Stallone took on a few uncredited roles in films like Downhill Racer and Bananas.

However, his breakthrough and official launch into mainstream cinema came in 1974 with his starring role in "The Lords of Flatbush". Shortly after, he wrote and starred in the 1976 blockbuster "Rocky", which established him as a global icon.

Regarded as an icon of action cinema, Stallone after Rocky portrayed the PTSD-plagued soldier John Rambo in First Blood, a role he would play across five Rambo films.

From the mid-1980s to the late 1990s, Stallone would go on to become one of Hollywood's highest-paid actors, acting in action films such as Cobra, Tango and Cash, Cliffhanger, Demolition Man, and The Specialist. At the height of his career, Stallone was known for his rivalry with Arnold Schwarzenegger.

He was then seen in The Expendables film franchise. In 2013, he starred in the successful film Escape Plan and appeared in its sequels. In 2015, he returned to Rocky again with Creed, in which a retired Rocky mentors former rival Apollo Creed's son Adonis Creed.

--IANS

dc/