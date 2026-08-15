Hariharan says he ‘spent a little too much time’ learning Gen Z language

Mumbai, August 15 (IANS) Ace singer Hariharan is proving that there is no age limit when it comes to learning something new.

The veteran singer recently gave fans a glimpse of his attempt to decode Gen Z lingo, admitting that he may have spent “a little too much time” trying to understand the new generation's language.

In a video shared by the singer on his social media account, Hariharan is seen reading and decoding popular Gen Z expressions such as “slay”, “no cap”, “GOAT” and “slap”

Sharing the video, Hariharan wrote, “I may have spent a little too much time trying to understand your Gen Z language… b mm From “slay” to “no cap”, I’m slowly getting there! But enough decoding your comments, now it’s time to meet you all in person. Mumbai, I’ll see you on 22nd August.”

Hariharan, known for his distinctive, soulful voice, has had a career spanning more than four decades. He has reportedly recorded over 5,000 songs across 10 languages and has been a prominent voice in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Telugu cinema.

He began his playback career with the 1978 Hindi film 'Gaman', after winning the All India Sur Singaar competition in 1977.

Hariharan made his mark in Tamil cinema with A.R. Rahman's 'Thamizha Thamizha' from Mani Ratnam's 'Roja'. His collaboration with Rahman went on to produce several memorable songs, including 'Uyire Uyire' from 'Bombay'.

His Hindi work includes songs such as 'Tu Hi Re', 'Chappa Chappa Charkha Chale', 'Baahon Ke Darmiyan' and 'Mere Dushman Mere Bhai'. He was also honoured with the Padma Shri in 2004.

–IANS

rd/