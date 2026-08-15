August 15, 2026 11:01 AM हिंदी

Anil Kapoor celebrates 34 years of ‘Khel’ starring Madhuri Dixit, recalls having ‘the best time’

Anil Kapoor celebrates 34 years of ‘Khel’ starring Madhuri Dixit, recalls having ‘the best time’

Mumbai, August 15 (IANS) Bollywood star Anil Kapoor took a trip down memory lane as his 1992 film Khel completed 34 years on Friday.

The actor, recalling the fun and camaraderie behind the making of the Rakesh Roshan directorial, shared a video from one of the film's comic sequences featuring his co-star Madhuri Dixit.

He said that revisiting the particular scene still brings “the biggest smile” to his face.

“34 years of Khel... and it still brings the biggest smile to my face,” Kapoor wrote on social media. “It was one of those rare films that had a bit of everything: intrigue, romance, unmatched comic timing, and twists around every corner,” he added.

The video features a hilarious sequence involving Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit. In the scene, Madhuri's character is seen checking whether Anil's character has any sensation in his feet by tickling him. Kapoor pretends that he cannot feel anything, but as Dixit continues to tickle him, he struggles to keep a straight face.

“Looking back at this scene, it still makes me laugh... We had the best time bringing these moments to life.“Grateful for the love this film continues to receive, even decades later,” he said.

For the uninitiated, Khel was released on August 14, 1992. Directed by Rakesh Roshan, the film starred Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit in the lead, with Mala Sinha, Anupam Kher, Sonu Walia and Prem Chopra in key roles. Javed Akhtar wrote the story, screenplay and dialogues, while Rajesh Roshan composed the music.

The soundtrack, composed by Rajesh Roshan with lyrics by Javed Akhtar, featured songs including “Ek Baat Maan Lo Tum”, “Idlee Doo Idlee Doo”, “Khat Likhna Hai Par Sochti Hoon”, “Na Hai Zameen Na Aasman”, “Soone Shaam Savere” and “Zindagi Ke Khel Mein”.

Khel also came during the highly successful phase of Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit's on-screen partnership. The two actors had already worked together in films including Tezaab, Ram Lakhan and Parinda, and went on to reunite in many other projects.

For the uninitiated, Rakesh Roshan’s son and Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan worked as an Assistant Director on the movie.

–IANS

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