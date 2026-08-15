Mary Millben hails India’s unity, PM Modi

Washington, Aug 15 (IANS) Popular international singer Mary Millben greeted Indians on the occasion of Independence Day, praising the country’s unity in diversity and urging its people to turn their ideas into innovation and challenges into opportunities.

“Sisters and brothers of India, as you stand on the brink of another Independence Day, let us reflect upon the extraordinary journey that has brought you here,” Millben said in a video message.

She said the occasion was more than the commemoration of a date.

“You are honouring the relentless spirit, the unwavering determination, and the undying hope that birthed a nation,” she said.

Millben described India as a nation and civilisation shaped by centuries of diverse cultures, languages and traditions. She said the country stood united under the banner of freedom.

She paid tribute to the generations of Indians who sacrificed for independence and dreamt of a land where every citizen could live in liberty and pursue progress.

“Their vision has become your legacy. Let this day remind you that the spirit of independence is not just a memory. It is a torch that continues to guide you forward,” she said.

Millben called on Indians to embrace unity in diversity, celebrate the strength of togetherness and harness the potential within each citizen.

Referring to the Indian flag, she said saffron represented courage and sacrifice, white symbolised peace and truth, and green embodied growth and abundance.

“But let us not forget the wheel, the emblem of progress, reminding you that your nation’s destiny is in your hands,” she said.

Millben said India stood at the cusp of new horizons. Its challenges may be many, she said, but so were its capabilities.

She praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu as visionary leaders “who illuminate the way to greatness, adorned with devotion, resilience, and unwavering conviction”.

“The future belongs to those who dare to dream beyond their circumstances, who believe in their potential to shape a better world,” she said.

Millben said every Indian had a role in the country’s journey, whether in science, art, business, governance, farming or on the battlefield. Their actions, she said, would leave an enduring mark on the nation.

“On this Independence Day, take a pledge to take your country to greater heights. Channel your passion into purpose, your ideas into innovation, and your challenges into opportunities,” she said.

She urged Indians to remain committed to justice, equality and progress.

“Stand as a beacon of hope that when a nation unites with a common purpose, there is no goal beyond your reach,” she said.

“Happy Independence Day, dear Indian sisters and brothers. March into the future with unwavering resolve, knowing that the road ahead is shaped by the actions you take today,” Millben said.

She ended the message with: “Jaya Hind. Jaya Hind. Jaya Hind, India.”

Millben has built a following among Indian audiences through performances of Indian patriotic and devotional songs. She has also appeared at events celebrating India and the relationship between India and the United States.

--IANS

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