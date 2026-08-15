Kunal Ganjawalla recreates ‘Aap Ki Ankhon’, calls Kishore Kumar, Lata Mangeshkar his ‘favourite duos’

Mumbai, Aug 15 (IANS) Singer Kunal Ganjawalla recently recreated the iconic song ‘Aap Ki Ankhon Mein Kuch’ picturised on Vinod Mehra and Rekha from the 1978 film ‘Ghar’ and wished he had got an opportunity to work with the late legendary musicians Kishore Kumar, Lata Mangeshkar.

Kunal took to Instagram, where he shared a video of himself singing the number in a studio and said that he would have loved to be “a fly on the wall” to witness the magic they created.

“This magical duo is one of my most favourite duos in this entire world .. am sure you’ll are crazy abt this partnership too. How i wish i had gotten an opportunity to work with these greats in this lifetime would have loved to be a fly on the wall too just to watch the magic they have created. ALAS,” he wrote as the caption.

Talking about the film, “Ghar” was directed by Manik Chatterjee. It also stars Vinod Mehra, Rekha in lead roles. The music was composed by R. D. Burman.

The film followed the story of Vikas and Arti, their lives are jeopardised after they get attacked and Arti is gang-raped. Thereafter, the couple faces trauma, social taboo and their own awkwardness for each other.

Talking about Ganjawalla, his first singing assignment was a jingle composed by Ranjit Barot titled Doodh Doodh for the Operation Flood advertisement. Ganjawala's first break in Bollywood was Ab Ke Baras in 2002.

Although the song did not mark him as a prominent singer, it earned him many offers. He then lent his vocal prowess for films such as Saathiya, Indian Babu, Paisa Vasool, Khakee, Rudraksh, Dhoom and Meenaxi. His breakthrough hit was "Bheege Hont Tere", from the film Murder.

Ganjawalla entered the Kannada film industry in 2005. His very first song in Kannada, Neene Neene composed by music director R P Patnaik and written by K. Kalyan for the movie Akash, was a hit of the year.

His song "Onde Ondu Sari" written by Kaviraj and composed by music director Mano Murthy became the biggest hit of the year. It created records, including for highest sales and downloads. He has sung nearly 450 Kannada Songs thus far.

Since then Ganjawala has worked for many music directors like Anu Malik, Anand–Milind, Nadeem-Shravan, Pritam, Himesh Reshammiya, Ismail Darbar, Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy, Anand Raj Anand, Rajesh Roshan, Viju Shah, Aadesh Shrivastava, Roop Kumar Rathod, Daboo Malik, and Sanjeev-Darshan.

--IANS

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