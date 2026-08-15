August 15, 2026 11:03 AM हिंदी

Kunal Ganjawalla recreates ‘Aap Ki Ankhon’, calls Kishore Kumar, Lata Mangeshkar his ‘favourite duos’

Kunal Ganjawalla recreates ‘Aap Ki Ankhon’, calls Kishore Kumar, Lata Mangeshkar his ‘favourite duos’

Mumbai, Aug 15 (IANS) Singer Kunal Ganjawalla recently recreated the iconic song ‘Aap Ki Ankhon Mein Kuch’ picturised on Vinod Mehra and Rekha from the 1978 film ‘Ghar’ and wished he had got an opportunity to work with the late legendary musicians Kishore Kumar, Lata Mangeshkar.

Kunal took to Instagram, where he shared a video of himself singing the number in a studio and said that he would have loved to be “a fly on the wall” to witness the magic they created.

“This magical duo is one of my most favourite duos in this entire world .. am sure you’ll are crazy abt this partnership too. How i wish i had gotten an opportunity to work with these greats in this lifetime would have loved to be a fly on the wall too just to watch the magic they have created. ALAS,” he wrote as the caption.

Talking about the film, “Ghar” was directed by Manik Chatterjee. It also stars Vinod Mehra, Rekha in lead roles. The music was composed by R. D. Burman.

The film followed the story of Vikas and Arti, their lives are jeopardised after they get attacked and Arti is gang-raped. Thereafter, the couple faces trauma, social taboo and their own awkwardness for each other.

Talking about Ganjawalla, his first singing assignment was a jingle composed by Ranjit Barot titled Doodh Doodh for the Operation Flood advertisement. Ganjawala's first break in Bollywood was Ab Ke Baras in 2002.

Although the song did not mark him as a prominent singer, it earned him many offers. He then lent his vocal prowess for films such as Saathiya, Indian Babu, Paisa Vasool, Khakee, Rudraksh, Dhoom and Meenaxi. His breakthrough hit was "Bheege Hont Tere", from the film Murder.

Ganjawalla entered the Kannada film industry in 2005. His very first song in Kannada, Neene Neene composed by music director R P Patnaik and written by K. Kalyan for the movie Akash, was a hit of the year.

His song "Onde Ondu Sari" written by Kaviraj and composed by music director Mano Murthy became the biggest hit of the year. It created records, including for highest sales and downloads. He has sung nearly 450 Kannada Songs thus far.

Since then Ganjawala has worked for many music directors like Anu Malik, Anand–Milind, Nadeem-Shravan, Pritam, Himesh Reshammiya, Ismail Darbar, Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy, Anand Raj Anand, Rajesh Roshan, Viju Shah, Aadesh Shrivastava, Roop Kumar Rathod, Daboo Malik, and Sanjeev-Darshan.

--IANS

dc/

LATEST NEWS

Jay Shah, Virat Kohli lead Indian sporting fraternity’s Independence Day wishes

Jay Shah, Virat Kohli lead Indian sporting fraternity’s Independence Day wishes

World leaders extend Independence Day wishes to India, hail its expanding global role

World leaders extend Independence Day wishes to India, hail its expanding global role

Madhuri Dixit recreates ‘Maskara’: Couldn’t resist this one

Madhuri Dixit recreates ‘Maskara’: Couldn’t resist this one

Pranutan Bahl pens birthday note for ‘handsomest guy’ Mohnish Bahl

Pranutan Bahl pens birthday note for ‘handsomest guy’ Mohnish Bahl

Josh Hazlewood joins Australia’s 300-Test wicket club after five-for against Bangladesh

Josh Hazlewood joins Australia’s 300-Test wicket club after five-for against Bangladesh

Bharti Singh celebrates India’s food, festivals, languages and ‘craziness’ on Independence Day

Bharti Singh celebrates India’s food, festivals, languages and ‘craziness’ on Independence Day

Bhumi Pednekkar wishes for more inclusive, compassionate India on I-Day

Bhumi Pednekkar wishes for more inclusive, compassionate India on I-Day

FM Sitharaman interacts with 86 PMIS interns as many receive full-time jobs

FM Sitharaman interacts with 86 PMIS interns as many receive full-time jobs

Team India marks 80th Independence Day with flag hoisting in Galle ahead of 600th Test (Credit: BCCI/Screenshot)

Team India marks 80th Independence Day with flag hoisting in Galle ahead of 600th Test

Sanjay Dutt on ‘7 Dogs’: There’s action, there’s drama, there are strong characters

Sanjay Dutt on ‘7 Dogs’: There’s action, there’s drama, there are strong characters