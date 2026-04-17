Sylvester Stallone, Samuel L. Jackson film their first scene for ‘Frisco King’

Los Angeles, April 17 (IANS) Hollywood icons Sylvester Stallone and Samuel L. Jackson have shot their first scene together for their much-anticipated project Frisco King.

Stallone took to Instagram, where he shared a behind-the-scenes video from the sets as he and Jackson filmed their first scene for Frisco King.

He video was captioned: “Just filmed our first scene for Frisco King. You won’t want to miss this.”

In the video, Stallone is heard enthusiastically introducing the moment, saying, “Sam, we’re here to kick off your new show, which is what? Frisco King.”

Jackson responded with humor, “Am I king yet? I’m working on it.”

Stallone quickly praised his co-star, adding, “No, you’re doing great. We just did our first scene together, and it turned out fantastic. It’s gonna be a stellar show.”

Jackson said, “It’s always good to be back here,” to which Stallone agreed, calling the experience “great” and describing Jackson as “spectacular” in the project.

Jackson added: “We're gonna have fun.”

It was on April 16, when Stallone revealed that the fourth season as well as a spin-off series of Tulsa King titled Frisco King is in production.

He shared a picture from the sets of a comedy and crime drama television series and captioned it: “From one king to another Frisco King is now in production! #FriscoKing.”

For the unversed, Tulsa King had come out first in 2022. The series stars Stallone as Dwight "The General" Manfredi, an American Mafia caporegime who has been recently released from prison in New York and is sent to Tulsa, Oklahoma, where he begins to set up a criminal organization. It is Stallone's first leading role in a scripted television series.

A fourth season and a spin-off series, Frisco King, starring Samuel L. Jackson, have both been ordered.

--IANS

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