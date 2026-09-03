Sydney Sixers sign Sophia Dunkley on a one-year deal for WBBL 12

Sydney, Sep 3 (IANS) England top-order batter Sophia Dunkley has signed a one-year deal with Sydney Sixers for the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL 12).

The 28-year-old batter will arrive in Australia fresh from success with Trent Rockets in The Hundred, where she played alongside fellow Sixers star Ashleigh Gardner.

Dunkley helped steer the Rockets to the 2026 title and became the competition's all-time leading run-scorer during the tournament.

Last year's No.1 pick in the now-scrapped WBBL draft, Dunkley impressed at the top of the order for the side in magenta last season, forming a potent opening partnership with Ellyse Perry.

Dunkley established herself as a key member of the Sixers line-up during WBBL 11, scoring 354 runs to finish as the Club's second-highest run-scorer behind Ellyse Perry and helping guide the team to the finals.

“I loved my time with the Sixers last season and I'm so excited to be back,” Dunkley said in a statement shared by Sixers. "From the moment I arrived, I felt welcomed by the players, coaches and fans. I absolutely loved my time with the club, last year and can’t wait to be back playing with the girls at North Sydney.”

Since making her England debut in 2018, Dunkley has established herself as one of the world's leading batters, becoming a key figure across all formats, including representing her country at the 2026 ICC Women's T20 World Cup.

Playing in three matches across the tournament, Dunkley scored 120 runs at an average of 60.00 and a strike rate of 139.53, with a highest score of 57 off 37 against Scotland, earning her Player of the Match honours.

Sydney Sixers General Manager Rachael Haynes said securing Dunkley's signature was a significant boost for the Club ahead of WBBL 12.

"Sophia made an immediate impact last season, adding quality to our batting line-up and quickly becoming a valued member of the group on and off-the-field," Haynes said.

"Sophia is an experienced international player who continues to perform on the biggest stages, and we're delighted she'll be back in Magenta this summer. We're excited to see what she can achieve with us again in WBBL 12," she added.

--IANS

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