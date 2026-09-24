Asian Games: Asha misses women’s triple jump medal on countback, Niharika finishes 10th

Aichi (Japan), Sep 24 (IANS) There was heartbreak for India’s Asha Ilango as she narrowly missed out on a medal in women’s triple jump at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi on Thursday, finishing fourth on countback after matching China’s Li Yi with a best effort of 13.83m.

Asha’s medal hopes came down to her final attempt after she and Li had registered the same best mark. With Li holding the advantage on the second-best jump, the Indian needed to surpass 13.79m with her last effort. She could only manage 13.59m, leaving her fourth in the final standings.

Asha began strongly with 13.43m before fouling her second attempt. She then produced her best jump of the competition in the third round, reaching 13.83m to move into medal contention and earn three additional attempts.

The Indian subsequently recorded 13.63m, 13.65m and 13.59m in her final three jumps but could not improve on her third-round effort. Her season’s best entering the Games was 13.89m.

Uzbekistan’s defending champion Sharifa Davronova retained the title with a personal-best 14.35m. China’s Huang Yingying claimed silver with 14.12m, while Li Yi took bronze with 13.83m.

For Niharika Vashisht, the final ended after the opening three attempts. She fouled her first jump before registering 13.00m and 12.60m with her next two efforts, leaving her 10th overall and outside the top eight required for the final three rounds.

Niharika had entered the competition with a season’s best of 13.64m but was unable to reproduce that mark in the medal event.

The fourth-place finish meant Asha narrowly missed adding to India’s athletics medal tally in Aichi-Nagoya. Her 13.83m effort was enough to put her level with the eventual bronze medallist, but the countback rule ultimately separated the two athletes.

India’s two representatives therefore finished outside the podium, with Asha coming closest to a medal after a competitive six-attempt campaign, while Niharika’s challenge ended after the first three rounds.

--IANS

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