India, Cote d’Ivoire discuss role of diplomatic corps in fostering dialogue and cooperation

Abidjan, Sep 24 (IANS) Ambassador of India to Cote d’Ivoire, Ramesh Babu Lakshmanan, on Thursday met Mauricio Rueda Beltz, Dean of the Diplomatic Corps in Abidjan as they discussed the role of the diplomatic corps in fostering dialogue, cooperation and understanding.

“Ambassador Mr. Ramesh Babu Lakshman met Monsignor Mauricio Rueda Beltz, Dean of the Diplomatic Corps in Abidjan. The meeting provided an opportunity to exchange views on matters of mutual interest and to discuss the role of the Diplomatic Corps in fostering dialogue, cooperation and understanding,” the Embassy stated on X.

“The Embassy of India looks forward to continued engagement with the Diplomatic Corps in Abidjan and to further strengthening India’s diplomatic and people-to-people ties with Cote d’Ivoire and the wider region,” it added.

On Wednesday, Ambassador Lakshmanan and the West African nation's Minister of State, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Niale Kaba discussed various issues of mutual interest and explored avenues to strengthen the partnership between the two nations.

"Ambassador Ramesh Babu Lakshmanan paid a courtesy call on H.E. Mrs Niale Kaba, Minister of State, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Cote d’Ivoire. They exchanged views on a wide range of issues of mutual interest and explored avenues to further strengthen and deepen the multifaceted partnership between India and Cote d’Ivoire", the Indian Embassy said in a post on X.

"A reaffirmation of our shared commitment to expanding cooperation and building an even stronger India–Cote d’Ivoire partnership," it added.

In August, Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh was on a three-day official visit to Cote d’Ivoire to attend the Independence Day celebrations of the West African nation. During his visit, he called on President Alassane Ouattara and discussed the growing partnership between the two nations.

"Honoured to call on H.E. Mr Alassane Ouattara, President of the Republic of Cote d’Ivoire. Discussed the growing India–Cote d’Ivoire partnership and reaffirmed our shared commitment to advancing Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of stronger and deeper engagement with Africa," MoS Singh stated on X.

"Look forward to further strengthening our longstanding friendship and expanding bilateral cooperation across diverse areas," he added.

–IANS

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