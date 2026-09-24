September 24, 2026 7:25 PM हिंदी

Alia Bhatt gives shout-out to Ranbir Kapoor after 'Love And War' first-look release: Hey handsome

Alia Bhatt gives shout-out to Ranbir Kapoor after 'Love And War' first-look release: Hey handsome

Mumbai, Sep 24 (IANS) Adding to the excitement for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 'Love & War', the makers unveiled actor Ranbir Kapoor's first look poster from the much- anticipated drama on Thursday.

Ranbir's better half and co-star, Alia Bhatt, lauded his initial glimpse of 'Love & War'. Alia dropped the first look poster on her official Instagram handle, along with a sweet caption that read, "Hey Handsome.. Love & War in cinemas, January 21,2027 (sic)."

Ranbir's other co-star, Vicky Kaushal, also matched the enthusiasm. Giving a shoutout to Ranbir, he mentioned on his account, "Love. War. And everything in between. Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War See you on 21.01.2027 (sic)."

The poster shows Ranbir flaunting a rugged look as he poses with a blood-stained sleeve and a bullet mark on his shirt.

In both these posters, Ranbir was seen with a serious expression on his face as he posed sitting inside a car.

Dropping Ranbir's initial from 'Love And War', the makers wrote on social media, “Woh rutba, woh raub, woh junoon!Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War on 21st January 2027 See you at the movies! #LoveAndWar @saregama_official #RanbirKapoor @vickykaushal09 @aliaabhatt.”

It must be noted that 'Love & War' was originally announced for a Christmas 2025 release. However, its release was subsequently pushed to March 20, 2026. Now, the makers have confirmed January 21, 2027, as the new release date for the forthcoming love drama.

The project marks Ranbir and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's reunion after the former's Bollywood debut 'Saawariya', which came out in 2007.

Before this, Alia had collaborated with the acclaimed filmmaker for the 2022 biopic 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'.

On the other hand, this is Vicky Kaushal’s primary professional association with the director.

'Love & War' is expected to be out in cinema halls across the world on 21st January 2027, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

--IANS

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