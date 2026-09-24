September 24, 2026 7:28 PM हिंदी

Jesse Eisenberg says earlier he used to have 'negative opinion about acting'

Jesse Eisenberg says earlier he used to have 'negative opinion about acting'

Los Angeles, Sep 24 (IANS) Hollywood actor Jesse Eisenberg may be one of the best actors in the industry but there was a time when he used to think acting was a "ridiculous job".

The 42-year-old star recently shared that earlier he had a "negative opinion about acting", because he thought it was over-rewarded and "vain".

The actor graced the San Sebastian Film Festival, where he said during a presser, "I used to have this negative opinion about acting because I was an actor and I just thought, ‘This is just such a ridiculous job. They pay us too much. We’re vain'. We want to look pretty in the morning, we want to stay in the nicest places, and we want to not ever lift anything on movie sets, and then we want all the credit for the movie”.

He further mentioned, “I was always like, ‘This is a weird job, and it’s not fair.’ And then on my first movie, I saw Julianne Moore rehearsing for a scene”.

Jesse has reunited with Julianne to make ‘The Debut’, his new musical comedy film. The Hollywood star, who has written, co-produced and directed ‘The Debut’, recollected, "She was going through a real, deep emotional process to get ready for the scene. I remember looking at it, and I go, ‘Oh, wait a second, that’s really hard’. Like we’re all out here joking, and I’m having a donut, and she’s in there suffering. I realised, ‘Oh, maybe acting is actually a really valuable thing. Maybe difficult. Maybe it’s challenging”.

“Maybe it takes a lot. And suddenly, in (one) moment, my entire opinion on acting changed because I saw somebody else doing it, and it wasn’t just about me”, he added.

--IANS

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