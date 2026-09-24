September 24, 2026 7:26 PM हिंदी

Diljit Dosanjh to bring Aura World Tour at Narendra Modi Stadium on November 21

Diljit Dosanjh to bring Aura World Tour at Narendra Modi Stadium on November 21

Mumbai, Sep 24 (IANS) Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh’s Aura World Tour is set to make its India debut at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium on November 21, 2026.

The show marks a grand homecoming for an artiste whose music and live performances have taken him from Punjabi music’s cultural heartlands to the world’s biggest stages.

Talking about the same, Diljit Dosanjh said, "Duniya da sabton vadda stadium India de vich hai te gore group ne ohnu sell out kitta respect for them. India de vich sabton vadda stadium hove te Panjabi uthe na aun eh taan phir ho nahi sakda (The world's largest stadium is in India, and the white group sold it out, respect for them. If there is the biggest stadium in India and Punjabis don't come there, then that can't happen)”.

The Aura World Tour brings together the music, energy and spectacle that define Dosanjh’s live performances, translating the scale of his international shows into a stadium experience for Indian audiences. The Ahmedabad show marks another milestone in Diljit’s career, as he becomes the first Indian artiste to headline a solo concert of this magnitude at the India’s largest stadium.

Fans in Ahmedabad can look forward to a high-energy set spanning Dosanjh’s biggest hits and fan favourites, including chart-toppers like ‘G.O.A.T.’, ‘Ikk Kudi’, ‘Lalkara’, ‘Lover’, ‘5 Taara’ ‘Case’, ‘Water’, among others.

The show is Co-produced and promoted by BookMyShow Live.

Diljit began his music career with Punjabi albums before establishing himself through hits such as ‘Do You Know’, ‘Patiala Peg’ and ‘Lover’ alongside a solid film career. He has worked in Punjabi and Hindi cinema. His 2024 Dil-Luminati Tour expanded his global concert footprint, including a sold-out show at Vancouver’s BC Place. He is known for combining Punjabi music, pop culture and fashion with a distinctly global presentation.

--IANS

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