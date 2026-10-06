Swiss Prez Guy Parmelin to visit Noida airport today; security tightened in Jewar

Greater Noida, Oct 6 (IANS) Switzerland's President Guy Parmelin is scheduled to visit Noida International Airport in Jewar on Tuesday as part of his state visit to India, with security arrangements stepped up across Greater Noida and along the route from Delhi, officials said.

Parmelin, who is on a three-day state visit to India from October 5 to 7, is scheduled to visit the airport on Tuesday. His programme includes a tour of the facility and meetings with airport officials.

Parmelin is expected to reach the airport around 11.30 a.m. and spend about two to two-and-a-half hours there. He is scheduled to review the airport's terminal and business facilities, including the cargo terminal, and interact with officials.

In view of the visit, police and administrative authorities have strengthened security along the expressways and major roads leading towards Jewar. Additional personnel have been deployed at sensitive locations, major intersections and key junctions, while traffic police have been positioned to manage vehicular movement during the VIP movement.

Restrictions on the movement of heavy vehicles have also been put in place along parts of the route as part of the security arrangements, officials said.

Parmelin's visit comes a day after his meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu in New Delhi, during which India and Switzerland discussed trade, investment, infrastructure, research and other areas of bilateral cooperation.

The Swiss government said the airport visit is part of Parmelin's programme in India and that he is travelling with a high-level delegation of business and academic representatives. The visit coincides with the first anniversary of the entry into force of the India-European Free Trade Association (EFTA) Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA).

The airport's Swiss connection is particularly relevant to the visit. Yamuna International Airport Pvt Ltd, which operates the airport, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Zurich Airport International AG, giving the visit an additional infrastructure and investment dimension.

Officials said the focus of the airport visit would include its passenger and cargo facilities and other operational arrangements. The visit is also expected to highlight the potential for deeper cooperation in aviation, infrastructure and technology between India and Switzerland.

--IANS

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