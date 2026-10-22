October 22, 2026 8:27 PM हिंदी

Swiggy's Q2 net loss widens sequentially to Rs 922 crore

Swiggy's Q2 net loss widens sequentially to Rs 922 crore

Mumbai, Oct 22 (IANS) Food delivery and quick-commerce platform Swiggy on Thursday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 922 crore for the quarter ended September 2026 (Q2 FY27), compared with a loss of Rs 791 crore in the preceding quarter (Q1 FY27).

However, the company's losses narrowed from Rs 1,092 crore recorded in the corresponding period last financial year (Q2 FY26), according to its stock exchange filing.

Revenue from operations increased 36.1 per cent year-on-year to Rs 7,571 crore from Rs 5,620 crore, driven by growth across food delivery, quick commerce and out-of-home consumption segments.

Despite the robust revenue growth, total expenses climbed to Rs 8,703 crore from Rs 6,711 crore a year ago, as per its regulatory filing.

Swiggy's core food delivery business continued to strengthen profitability during the quarter. Gross order value (GOV) for the segment rose 17.7 per cent year-on-year to Rs 10,054 crore, while adjusted EBITDA improved by Rs 101 crore to Rs 341 crore.

The adjusted EBITDA margin stood at 3.4 per cent of GOV, marking the business's highest-ever profitability and margin performance.

The company's out-of-home consumption business also maintained momentum, with GOV growing 34.9 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1,508 crore.

The segment reported its seventh consecutive quarter of profitability, delivering an adjusted EBITDA margin of 0.5 per cent of GOV.

Meanwhile, quick-commerce arm Instamart continued its expansion push. Net order value (NOV) rose 31.4 per cent year-on-year and 13.4 per cent sequentially to Rs 6,954 crore.

During the quarter, Instamart added 69 dark stores, taking its total network to 1,240 stores nationwide. However, the aggressive expansion continued to weigh on profitability. Instamart reported a loss of Rs 895 crore for the quarter.

Its contribution margin improved by 157 basis points year-on-year to minus 1 per cent of GOV, though it declined by 82 basis points on a sequential basis.

The segment's adjusted EBITDA margin improved marginally to minus 9.7 per cent from minus 9.8 per cent in the previous quarter.

--IANS

pk

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