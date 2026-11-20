Mohali, Nov 20 (IANS) Ghumanhera Risers came from behind to secure a 3-2 victory over Namdhari XI and secure their second win in Day 2 of Season 3 of the Punjab Hockey League (PHL), being played at the Olympian Balbir Singh Senior International Hockey Stadium in Mohali on Friday.

Surjit Hockey Academy and Government Hockey Academy, Sonipat, also secured their first wins of the tournament.

After a goalless opening quarter, Ghumanhera Risers took the lead through Siddharth, who converted a penalty corner in the 17th minute. However, Namdhari responded swiftly, with captain Bihara equalising through a field goal just a minute later before Misbah Khan put his side ahead in the 20th minute.

Trailing 1-2 heading into the final quarter, Ghumanhera Risers raised their intensity, with Tashu restoring parity through a penalty corner in the 46th minute. Jagjit Singh then completed the turnaround with a field goal in the 50th minute, sealing the win for the Delhi-based academy in a hard-fought encounter.

In the first match of the day, Surjit Hockey Academy produced a remarkable comeback to defeat Major Dhyanchand Sports College, Saifai 4-2, with Kushal Sharma scoring a sensational hat-trick. Major Dhyanchand Sports College made a strong start, with captain Sunil Pal opening the scoring in the eighth minute before Aman Rajbhar doubled their advantage in the 21st minute.

However, Surjit Hockey Academy turned the tide in the closing stages of the third quarter, as Kushal Sharma struck twice in the final two minutes, first converting a penalty corner before finding the net with a field goal to level the scores at 2-2.

He completed his hat-trick eight minutes into the final quarter with another penalty-corner conversion, putting Surjit ahead for the first time. Mandeep Singh then sealed the comeback with a field goal in the 57th minute, completing the victory for the Jalandhar-based academy.

In the final match of the day, Government Hockey Academy, Sonipat secured a comfortable 7-0 victory over Republican Sports Club, Mumbai for their first win of the league. Veer Kumar and Gurdyal Singh scored a brace each for the Sonipat side while Sachin, Ashish and Bhavishya completed the scoring to round off a perfect start.

Saturday’s fixtures:

11:30 AM: Odisha Naval Tata Hockey HPC vs Govt. Hockey Academy, Sonipat

1:30 PM: Namdhari XI vs Naval Tata Hockey Academy, Jamshedpur

3:30 PM: SDAT, Tamil Nadu vs Roundglass Hockey Academy

--IANS

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